How long has Minecraft been out? Initial release date and platforms

Minecraft celebrated its 12th anniversary on May 17, 2021. The game has received global recognition for its take on how an infinite, dynamically generated sandbox world should function. It was first introduced to the world in May 2009 and fully released in November 2011.

The game is the brainchild of Markus "Notch" Persson, after whom enchanted golden apples are fondly named. When the full version of the game was released back in 2011, Persson stepped down as lead designer and Jens Peder Bergensten aka "Jeb" took over.

Players can do or build almost anything they want within the game, which contributes to the Minecraft experience they desire. Simply exploring the near-infinite world and all the biomes, dimensions, and mobs is one way to do this. Another option is to follow the game's designated "quest line" to progress and beat the Ender Dragon.

As of 2021, Minecraft has close to 140 million active players each month. With 238 million copies sold, the game stands out as the single best-selling video game of all time. This article will cover what versions of the game can be played on which platforms.

List of Minecraft versions and platforms

1) Minecraft: Java Edition

Java Edition is one of the most popular Minecraft editions (Image via Minecraft)

Java Edition is by far the most popular version of the game. It is also one of the most heavily modded. This version is only available for PC players, and is one of the first to receive updates.

2) Minecraft: Bedrock Editon

Minecraft Bedrock is one of the primary editions of the game (Image via Minecraft)

Bedrock Edition is a collective term given to a group of the game's versions on different platforms. These platforms include Playstation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Windows, and Nintendo switch.

3) Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons is a spin-off game (Image via Mojang)

This spin-off version of the game is a dungeon crawler with a short storyline. It features many mobs and features from the original game and is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

4) Minecraft Earth

This version of the game has been discontinued. It uses AR technology, similar to games like Pokemon GO, and is only available for Android and iOS.

5) Minecraft Classic

Minecraft Classic is available for free (Image via Minecraft)

The very first build of the game is available online as Minecraft Classic. Players can play it using any browser. It was released back in 2019 as part of the game's 10th anniversary.

6) Minecraft: Education Edition

Education Edition is a teaching tool (Image via Minecraft)

Education Edition is meant to be used as a tool for teachers to try and engage students in a fun learning environment. It features tons of interesting subjects, from mathematics to team building. It is available on Windows, Android, iOS, macOS, iPadOS and Chrome.

7) Minecraft: Story Mode

This narrative-based interactive episodic series acts as a spin-off game within the game's universe. It was developed by Telltale Games and is only available on Netflix at the moment.

