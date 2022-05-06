How to make a gym in Minecraft

Building is arguably the best part of Minecraft. Players sometimes start worlds with the sole purpose of building things and never even try to visit the Nether or fight the Ender Dragon. Others do both, but either way, building is a big part of the game and something almost every single crafter does.

The most common build is definitely a house. Everyone needs a house and there are tons of different ways to build one. However, there are also tons of other builds that players like to make.

Gym idea (Image via Pinterest)

Any real-life building can be added to a base to make it a little more realistic. This is even more true if one's trying to make a legitimate town, which would absolutely have at least one gym. Here are some ways to build a gym in Minecraft.

Tips for building a gym in Minecraft

For starters, gyms are usually fairly big. There's a lot of equipment inside that requires a lot of room, and usually more space for people and other things. The base for a gym in Minecraft needs to be pretty big.

Inside, there can be a desk and other menial parts, but that can also be skipped. That's not a very important part. What is important is the equipment. Mods like MrCrayFish's furniture mod help, but it can be done in vanilla Minecraft too.

For example, here's how to make a benchpress:

Place a bed of any color on the floor. On both sides, place an empty armor stand. Push the armor stands right up next to the bed with pistons. On the block next to the armor stand, place two black wool. Break the bottom one. Connect the two wool blocks with end rods. Push the connected wool and end rods down onto the armor stands with

Yoga mats can easily be placed on the floor using different colored carpet blocks. Wither skeleton skulls can be placed on white countertops to replicate dumbbells. Connecting them further apart with end rods can replicate a deadlift.

Here's how to make a treadmill:

Place one white block and one white stair on top of it next to the wall. Make sure the back of the stair is against the wall. Place two white slabs on the ground coming out of the first block. Put trapdoors up against the side of those slabs. Place black carpet on the slabs. Place a picture on the block so it looks like a screen.

A punching bag can easily be made with iron bars connecting to wool blocks. Red is a typical color for punching bags, but any color will work just fine.

Three wool blocks will get it pretty close to an accurate size. This can be connected to the ceiling or to a base with stone or other walls.

