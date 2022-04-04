How to make a mansion in Minecraft

Minecraft homes come in various shapes and sizes. Sometimes, players want to create a sprawling mansion to bring an air of luxury to their surroundings.

Building a mansion in the game requires a lot of materials, but the final product can be staggering. These structures can be modern or rustic and can be as large or condensed as users desire.

Constructing mansions takes time, and the resource cost is significant for those building it in Survival Mode. However, having your own mega-mansion for you and all of your friends is an accomplishment in itself.

Creating a starter mansion in Minecraft

A basic mansion comprised primarily of wooden planks (Image via Mojang)

When first constructing a Minecraft mansion, players will want to visualize what kind of mansion they intend to create. Will it be a forest hideaway or a modern marvel?

There are several ways players can go about building the mansion of their dreams. However, for a simple mansion, there's no need to get too extravagant. These homes are demanding enough for newer or inexperienced builders and can always be improved at a later date if needed.

Here is a list of steps detailing the basics of building a simple mansion in-game:

1) Find the appropriate materials

Chopping trees and mining stone is often the first step in building many structures (Image via Silver/Youtube)

As with any Minecraft structure, gathering materials is the first step. Creative Mode players obviously don't apply here, but some players prefer to create their mansions in Survival Mode.

More rustic mansions tend to comprise largely of wooden logs and plank blocks, with some glass thrown in for windows. Cobblestone and carpet/wool blocks also make for excellent additions. Rustic mansions benefit significantly from flower pots and tree saplings.

For a more modern take, blocks such as concrete and quartz are some of the best options available.

2) Build the base of the walls

A basic room foundation featuring cobblestone and wooden logs, which can be utilized in mansions (Image via Mojang)

Begin building the foundation of the walls, creating rooms, and (if applicable) additional floors as desired. Building additional floors usually makes more sense after the first floor is completed.

Regardless, each builder in Minecraft has their own methodology. As long as the wall's foundations are complete, players can proceed. Additionally, if players wish to construct any fireplaces and/or smokestacks, they should be sure to build these creations along the walls to avoid roofing and flooring headaches in the future.

3) Fill in the flooring

Various flooring patterns that can be utilized with different block types (Image via u/TacoLolz/Reddit)

Fill out the flooring between the walls. Depending on the mansion's aesthetic, this is where those cobblestone and wool blocks come in handy.

Typically, builders will want to keep some variation between rooms, as using one block type for the floor throughout the entire mansion can leave a lot to be desired visually.

4) Build up the walls and windows

Walls, oval-shaped windows, and a massive door built up for a mansion (Image via u/OcarinaOfTime42/Reddit)

Begin constructing the walls. Space should be left for windows, which tend to be quite large in mansions.

The height can be as tall or as short as a Minecraft player desires. However, they'll certainly want to leave a significant amount of room to create the spacious mansion feel they're aiming for. Plus, there needs to be room for all of the furniture and decorations.

5) Placing the roof

A multi-form roof for a wood and stone mansion (Image via Gabe Ambrosio)

Players can now construct the roof of their Minecraft mansion. Rustic mansions tend to feature triangular roofs, while more modern constructions often employ flat ones. However, the final design is up to the player's preference.

6) Decorate the interior/exterior

Mansion furniture is made from accessible materials such as wool, stone, quartz, and wood logs (Image via Mojang)

Lastly, it's time to decorate. Placing beds, bookcases, and constructing kitchens and bathrooms will take some time, but it brings the final product together.

If Minecraft players want, they can always spruce up their outdoors. Specifically, placing tree saplings and using leaf blocks as hedges is effective. Many players opt to create swimming pools as well, but these are amenities that aren't necessarily required.

