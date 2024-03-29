How to make the ultimate mace in Minecraft

The mace was an unexpected addition to Minecraft, introduced to offer a new and unique combat style to players who enjoy close-range battles. It is arguably the most powerful-looking weapon, featuring a unique ability: it increases the damage dealt per hit for every block a player jumps from before landing the shot.

Initially, the mace was announced as a weapon that couldn't be enchanted. However, not long after receiving feedback from fans, the developers decided to not only make it enchantable, but also introduced a couple of mace-exclusive enchantments. In this article, we delve into which enchantments can be used to create the ultimate Minecraft weapon.

Minecraft guide to make the strongest mace

Most powerful mace (Image via Mojang)

To enhance the mace into the ultimate Minecraft weapon it can be, players must focus on optimizing its enchantments. Here are the must-have mace enchantments to make the strongest form possible in Minecraft:

Density V: This exclusive mace enchantment significantly boosts damage output based on the distance fallen before striking a target.

This exclusive mace enchantment significantly boosts damage output based on the distance fallen before striking a target. Smite IV: With Smite IV, the mace inflicts over 6 hearts of additional damage to undead mobs.

With Smite IV, the mace inflicts over 6 hearts of additional damage to undead mobs. Wind Burst III: Wind Burst launches the player in the opposite direction upon striking, particularly useful for executing consecutive falling blows and dealing extra damage.

Wind Burst launches the player in the opposite direction upon striking, particularly useful for executing consecutive falling blows and dealing extra damage. Unbreaking III: Renowned for significantly increasing durability, Unbreaking III is crucial for the mace, given its challenging crafting requirements and scarcity of materials.

Renowned for significantly increasing durability, Unbreaking III is crucial for the mace, given its challenging crafting requirements and scarcity of materials. Mending: Widely considered the ultimate enchantment, Mending enables the mace to replenish durability each time the player gains experience points.

Widely considered the ultimate enchantment, Mending enables the mace to replenish durability each time the player gains experience points. Fire Aspect II: This enchantment ignites targets upon impact, inflicting continuous damage for eight seconds, totaling three and a half hearts.

By combining these enchantments, players can transform the mace into an unrivaled weapon, capable of overcoming any challenge in the survival world.

To optimize the mace specifically for PvP battles, they have the option to replace the Smite IV enchantment with Breach IV. The Breach enchantment significantly reduces the effectiveness of the target's armor, making it a must-have for Minecraft multiplayer PvP battles.

Additionally, while Wind Burst provides a unique advantage by launching players back into the air after executing a falling shot, some players may find the constant bouncing effect undesirable. In such cases, they can refrain from using this enchantment.

How to apply enchantments

Applying enchantments to a mace (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, players have various methods to enchant their items and weapons. The Density, Breach, Fire Aspect, and Unbreaking enchantments can be acquired from a properly set-up enchanting table or from loot chests of various structures.

However, obtaining Mending and Wind Burst requires more effort. The former, classified as a treasure enchantment, cannot be obtained directly from the enchanting table. The most dependable source for Mending is through a librarian villager. As for Wind Burst, it is a rare enchantment that can be obtained only from ominous vaults within the trial chambers.