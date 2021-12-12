How many music discs are in Minecraft?

Minecraft has an enormous and infinite sandbox world, and to fill it out, the game has a ton of different items. Each item has a different purpose and appearance, with some also having higher rarity than others. One such item category is music discs.

Music discs are unique items, with each one used to play a pre-selected soundtrack when inserted into a jukebox in Minecraft. The music from these discs can provide a moment of relaxation and cheerfulness within the game's harsh and unforgiving world.

Additionally, music discs can be used to transmit redstone signals when paired with a redstone comparator while playing inside a jukebox. Every musical track in Minecraft emits a redstone reading of a different strength, with the "Otherside" music disc emitting a signal having a maximum strength of 14.

List of music discs in Minecraft

As of Minecraft 1.18, the game has a total of 14 music discs. The newest one, "Otherside", has been added to Minecraft 1.18, also known as the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update.

13: A track with dark, unsettling cave sounds, mostly played with reverb. This disc can spawn in dungeon and woodland mansion chests.

Cat: This track is light-hearted and cheerful, and keeps looping to maintain the flow of music.

Blocks: This track is upbeat and has a waltz rhythm. This disc can only be obtained as a drop from Creepers.

Chirp: The track contains retro-based music and plays an excerpt from the 1970 Bossa Nova Style Program Disc from MATTEL. This disc can spawn in dungeon and woodland mansion chests.

Far: This relaxing track plays using watery, echoing synth. The "Far" disc can only be obtained as a drop from Creepers.

Mall: This track is primarily played using a "karimba" instrument, and the disc can spawn in dungeon and woodland mansion chests.

Mellohi: This melancholic piece is slow and has a waltz rhythm to it. This disc can spawn in dungeon and woodland mansion chests.

Stal: This track is jazzy and is played on a piano. Players can obtain this disc as a Creeper drop.

Strad: "Strad" is a unique track, with its melody played on a steelpan. This disc can only be obtained as a Creeper drop.

Ward: The "Ward" music disc plays a sample from Chopin's Funeral March, which is played on a synth organ. It can be obtained as a Creeper drop in th event that they are killed by a skeleton or a stray.

11: This unique and creepy music disc does not generate in any lootable chests. It starts off with vinyl static, followed by the sound of someone breaking blocks and breathing rapidly as an unknown entity makes a haunting noise in the background.

Wait: The "Wait" music disc contains a cheerful and upbeat track which combines a variety of synths playing in unison. It can be obtained as Creeper drops or in buried treasure chests.

Otherside: The newest music disc in Minecraft is the second from Lena Raine. It plays a cheerful and repetitive retro-style piece, slowly progressing into a sadder and darker piece. "Otherside" can be found in stronghold corridor chests, or rarely, in dungeons.

Pigstep: The first music disc by Lena Raine is one of the rarest in the game. It can only spawn in bastion chests.

Music discs enable players to play more than a dozen music tracks in Minecraft, which can provide a sense of solace and calmness during an activity like mining or building a house.

