How much has Minecraft made so far? Revenue explored as sales cross 300 million 

Minecraft is widely considered one of the greatest games of all time. This is all thanks to its amazing gameplay and passionate playerbase, which continues to grow. Despite being a decade old, it still attracts millions of players. This is exemplified by the game crossing a milestone of 300 million sales in 15 years.

Let's uncover how much revenue Minecraft has generated so far.

How much revenue has Minecraft generated so far?

Minecraft sales and the revenue it generated

To understand how much revenue Minecraft has generated, we must first delve into the history of significant events and garner a rough estimate.

In 2014, Microsoft purchased Mojang Studios and the rights to Minecraft for $2.5 billion. The creators of Mojang Studios, Notch, and Microsoft Games engaged in extensive talks before this deal was completed.

While Mojang Studios intended the deal to help the game expand using Microsoft's resources, the latter was focused on broadening its gaming portfolio.

Minecraft is a paid game, so a lot of revenue is generated from sales. The year 2021 provided the most recent official sales data, suggesting that 238 million copies of the game had been sold, up from 200 million in May 2020. This generated a revenue of $380 million in 2021.

The 2021 data implies that it covers sales from the game's 2011 PC debut and on iOS and Android mobile devices, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo hardware and mobile apps.

It's impossible to forget the impact of the pandemic on sales. COVID-19 led to a significant influx of players in 2020, as seen by a 25% rise in installs over the years.

In addition to its widespread popularity on PCs and consoles, the game garners a lot of attention on iOS and Android. Its income from mobile devices is growing steadily each year, wherein 2012 saw $21 million produced by Minecraft Pocket Edition. This revenue has gradually increased over the years, posting record sales in 2021 and generating $161 million.

It was recently announced at the Live Event 2023 that sales for Minecraft have crossed over 300 million. This is a new milestone since the last sales declaration in 2021 and solidifies the game's popularity and growth. As of 2023, the sandbox title has recorded over 500,000 players daily.

Although Mojang makes its numbers available to the public, it is unclear how they translate into actual revenue. However, these figures certainly reflect sales across all platforms. Therefore, by calculating all the sales records as mentioned above, one can estimate that the game has made roughly between $300-400 million in revenue per year.

Combining all sales, the game has generated around $3 billion until 2021. The data for 2022 and 2023 is yet to be revealed, however, the figures will be high. As the game continues to grow, these numbers will only increase with time.