How to perform speedruns in Minecraft

One of the interesting things about Minecraft is the many different ways to play. Between survival, creative, hardcore, and more, the possibilities are endless.

In Minecraft, one of the newer things to do is a speedrun, when players attempt to beat the game in the fastest possible way. There are different ways to try a speedrun, but those just starting can read on to see how to perform one easily and efficiently.

Speedrun types in Minecraft

One of the first things to know about speedruns is that they offer three different seeds players can try.

The first is the set seed. This is an option for all competitors using the same seed and attempting to get the quickest time as far as completion goes. These set seeds can be studied, so this is a way for Minecraft players to beat the game quickly.

The quickest time for the set seed was by Ontricus, who accomplished it in two minutes and 15 seconds.

The second seed Minecraft players can attempt is the random seed. This will spawn players at a random starting point in a random world. This is a true test of player skills, as there are no set maps since the seeds are random.

The player known as TwoLetterName completed the random seed in 12 minutes and 15 seconds, the quickest time.

Another seed to try is the glitchless seed. This one is the same as the others. However, it can have advantages with the Minecraft glitches. It takes advantage of some, but for others, it will not recognize them.

There is a glitch in some worlds in which the Ender Dragon battle can be skipped. However, the glitchless seed does not allow this to happen, and players must defeat the dragon to emerge victorious.

Speedrun tips to begin with

To speedrun in Minecraft, players first need to create a new world with the correct settings. They must make sure the game mode is survival, "allow cheats" is turned off, and the difficulty is easy.

After being spawned in the new world, the first thing to do is get stone tools. Players will need a stone ax, pickaxe, shovel, and sword. They may have to craft wooden ones before achieving enough stone, but users must not go into battle without stone weapons.

The next step is to find a desert temple and a village. After finding Minecraft's desert temple, gamers can make their way down to the treasure room. They must ensure to destroy the pressure plate at the bottom, so they don't get blown up while getting the treasure.

While in the treasure room, players must grab all the iron and gold available first. Then, they are free to take anything else they believe will aid in their journey, be it weapons, fuel, armor, or anything else.

The treasure room in a Minecraft desert temple (Image via Minecraft)

After leaving the temple, players have to find a Minecraft village. Any will do; they just have to be sure to collect all the hay and craft it into bread before leaving.

Gamers should have at least 30 loaves of bread. Also, they must collect all the beds from the village, as it will aid later in defeating the Ender Dragon.

