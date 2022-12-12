How to prevent creepers from destroying your Minecraft base

Creepers are the Achilles Heel of many a Minecraft player, due in no small part to their ability to explode. They destroy several surrounding blocks depending on the environment, including those of a player's base under many circumstances.

Depending on the surrounding blocks and whether the creeper has been supercharged by lightning or not, the mob's explosions can be both deadly to the player and devastating to anything they've built.

Due to this problem, it's a wise decision early on in base-building to "creeper-proof" your place of residence. Doing so in the early stages will ensure that your base remains safe from undesired detonations (creepers at least) as the game progresses.

But how does one creeper-proof their base in Minecraft? There are several means of doing so. Let's take a look at some of the most straightforward examples:

Simple ways to creeper-proof your base in Minecraft

Create a Perimeter

A perimeter wall or fence will keep creepers out of your Minecraft base (Image via u/ImaSinner/Reddit)

As of Minecraft version 1.19, creepers require a light level of zero to spawn. Additionally, the arm-less creatures aren't capable of climbing like spiders. With this in mind, it's possible to create a perimeter fence/wall a few blocks high. Doing so will ensure creepers are unable to access your main base as long as the fence or wall is too high for them to jump over.

If you properly light up the interior of the base inside the perimeter, creepers won't spawn inside, and those outside won't be able to find their way in.

Build a moat

A watery or dry moat can keep a Minecraft player's base Creeper-free (Image via Mojang)

Since ancient times, moats have been one of the surest ways of keeping undesirable foes out of your home, and the same holds true for Minecraft. By building a deep trench around your base, nearby hostile mobs will attempt to approach your base and fall inside. The moat can either be left empty or filled with water. The bottom can even be lined with blocks that kill mobs.

Regardless of what kind of moat you create, the basic premise is the same. Mobs attempting to make their way to the base will fall inside and will usually be unable to find their way. Spiders can climb up flat walls, but players can build overhangs to prevent this. Creepers, meanwhile, are incapable of climbing and will sit in the moat (as long as it's deep enough) and await their doom by death or despawning.

Build your base with sturdy blocks

A Minecraft base made of materials like obsidian will keep creeper explosions from doing any harm (Image via Pcarton/Planet Minecraft)

Sometimes, despite your best efforts, a creeper will somehow make its way into your base. If you try to beat it back, it detonates. At this point, the composition of your base is a huge factor in deciding whether it stays in one piece or if you have a huge hole to fill in. When a standard creeper detonates, any blocks with a hardness level of three or lower will break.

With that in mind, if you construct your base out of sturdier blocks, creeper explosions won't be an issue (as long as they're not Charged Creepers).

There are several types of blocks that can be used to creeper-proof your base. Some of the most popular choices include obsidian, blocks of iron, blocks of coal, and deepslate. Unconventional choices. meanwhile, include blocks of redstone, deepslate ore blocks, and even cobwebs. As long as the block has a hardness above three, standard creeper explosions will only be able to scuff the surface.

