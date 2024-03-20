How to update to Minecraft 1.20.72

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition version 1.20.72 was released on March 19, 2024, and addresses several bugs that resulted in crashes during gameplay. Even though this new update isn't filled with content like many that came before it, it's still worth updating to version 1.20.72 for improved performance. However, there's a caveat that players should be aware of before starting the update process.

Specifically, Minecraft 1.20.72 won't be available for Windows 10/11 PCs right away, as Mojang is still attempting to address the ongoing world deletion bugs that have plagued the release of version 1.20.71. Be that as it may, we'll be covering the update process on all compatible Bedrock platforms in anticipation of when 1.20.72 is available on Windows PCs.

How to update to Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.72 on compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X|S

Updates on Xbox can be activated via the Microsoft Store (Image via Mojang/Microsoft)

Like many consoles, the Xbox One and Series X|S typically update Minecraft automatically. However, there may be some situations where you want to use a manual update instead, and you can do so with these steps:

From your dashboard, head to "My Apps & Games." Find and select Minecraft in your game list. Choose "Manage Game & Add-Ons" and then "Updates." Select the latest update and it should be added to your download queue.

Playstation 4

Accessing the 1.20.72 update on PS4 can be accomplished with a few button presses (Image via Mojang/Sony)

Just like on Xbox or Nintendo Switch, Minecraft usually automatically updates on Playstation 4 if you can access the internet. Otherwise, you might want to update with these steps manually:

From either your dashboard or your game library, find the game's thumbnail and highlight it. Press your Options button. Select "Check for Updates" and the latest update should be added to your download queue as long as you have a stable internet connection.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Minecraft updates are carried out much like other consoles (Image via Mojang)

The Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft can be updated to 1.20.72 roughly along the same lines as its other console counterparts, and it shouldn't require more than a few button presses and an internet connection to accomplish. However, if your Switch doesn't automatically update the game, you can perform a manual one with these steps:

On your dashboard, highlight the game from your list of applications. Press the + or - button, choose "Update Software" and then "Via the Internet" and the game update should reach your download queue.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Updating to version 1.20.72 on Windows PCs requires an outside application (Image via Microsoft)

While many platforms automatically update Minecraft Bedrock, Windows 10/11 players don't necessarily share the same experience. Instead, players of the Windows version of Bedrock can look to the Microsoft Store app that comes pre-built into most Windows PCs to install manual updates. Whatever the case, the steps for doing so can be found below:

Open your Microsoft Store application. Navigate to your library, then click the games button. Minecraft should be listed among the games that require an update if one is available, and you can click the update button to do so. Alternatively, if the game isn't listed as needing an update, click the "Get Updates" button to fetch new updates from Microsoft's servers.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Updating on mobile devices is handled via respective app stores (Image via Mojang)

Regardless of whether fans are playing on an Android or iOS mobile device, updating it will require access to their operating system's respective app store, resulting in the use of either Google Play or the Apple App Store. Regardless, if automatic updates don't kick in like they usually would, you can download the 1.20.72 update with these steps:

To start, simply try opening your game app. Oftentimes, doing so will notify you that you need to update your game client, and you can then tap a button that brings you to the game's store page on your app store. However, if this doesn't occur, open your app store and search for and open the game's store page. If an update is available, the download button should be replaced with an update button you can tap to install the latest version. It's also possible to access updates by opening your app library and choosing to update the game from the list of applications.

That's all there is to it! In most situations, the majority of Minecraft platforms will automatically update the game when possible, but it doesn't hurt to know the manual update process in the event they're needed.