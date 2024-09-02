How to use Minecraft pixel art generator for Java Edition

Pixel art in Minecraft is a laborious process that can often see players taking hours or even days to place blocks with pinpoint precision and create a larger picture that can shock many in the community. However, creating works of pixel art from memory can be difficult, which is why some fans choose to use a pixel art generator instead, as they can heavily streamline the process.

But how can you use a pixel art generator for Minecraft: Java Edition? There are more than a few answers, but one of the most popular answers involves the use of MCStacker, which can provide a reference for creating pixel art, alongside a method to generate it.

How to use the MCStacker pixel art generator for Minecraft

MCStacker can provide reference images as well as ways to generate Minecraft pixel art (Image via MCStacker)

While there are many alternatives, MCStacker is a dependable multi-use pixel art generator for various versions of Minecraft including Version 1.21. Owing to its compatibility with most versions, MCStacker is a bit more reliable than other options that haven't been updated in quite some time.

Trending

Nevertheless, if you want to generate stellar Minecraft pixel art through the use of MCStacker, you can follow these steps:

Find an image online that you'd like to convert into a pixel art image and download it to your device. In this case, it's best to keep images as close to the dimensions of 250x250 or less to avoid creating an image that's too large. Head to https://mcstacker.net/murals/ and under the Step 1 header, click browse and select the image you'd like to convert into pixel art. Allow the image to load on the web page, and you can then scroll down to the "scale" field and enter a number to determine the scale of the pixel art image. You can use numbers like 1, .5, or .25 to manipulate how many blocks are needed for the pixel art build. Scroll down to Step 2 and select how you'd like the pixel art mural to face when generated, then select all the blocks you'd like to use or prohibit in the build in Step 3. From here, if you'd like to build the pixel art yourself, you can navigate to Step 4 of the MCStacker page and view the preview to see which blocks you need and where to place them. However, to generate the image in-game without building it yourself, you can use the datapack method.

How to generate your MCStacker pixel art in Minecraft Java with a datapack

A command block generating pixel art in Minecraft: Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

If you've decided that you'd like to generate your pixel art in Minecraft Java, you can continue using MCStacker and follow these steps to instantly create your art on your game world:

On MCStacker, after uploading your pixel art, navigate to Step 5 and select a name for your pixel art (we'll be using the default mural.zip for this example) before pressing the download button. Open Minecraft: Java Edition and either create a new world or edit one you've created already. Ensure that cheats are enabled regardless of whether you create a world or edit an existing one. If you're creating the world for the first time, click the "more" tab and then select "data packs" and then "open pack folder". Place the mural.zip (or whatever you named your pixel art) in this pack folder, then return to the game and you should find the pixel art datapack in the "available" list. Click it to activate it, then finish creating your world. If you're editing an existing world, select "open world folder" and then within the world folder, open the "datapacks" folder and place your mural.zip. Enter the game and find a place you'd like to generate your pixel art (it should have plenty of room since the pixel art will usually be quite large). Stand directly to the left of where you'd like to generate the pixel art and enter the command /reload to ensure that the datapack is loaded, then enter /function mm:mural to generate the pixel art. However, keep in mind that this Minecraft command will differ depending on what you named your datapack. The "mural" in the command syntax is linked to the fact that we used the MCStacker datapack name "mural.zip" earlier.

In addition to using this method, it's also possible to run the /function command to generate the pixel art with a command block as well.

What to do if your pixel art generates incompletely in Minecraft: Java Edition

Sometimes, larger works of pixel art won't generate cleanly via a single command (Image via Mojang)

If you need to generate an image that's larger than 250x250 blocks as recommended, there may still be a way to generate your pixel art in Minecraft Java. It can be a little tricky, but if you have access to your in-game coordinates via the F3 debug menu, you should be able to salvage your pixel art. If your art isn't fully forming, try these steps below:

Using the F3 debug menu, determine the coordinates of the very bottom left of the pixel art. For example, we'll use -1, -60, 13. Run the command /execute positioned -1 -60 13 run function mm:mural with the XYZ coordinates of your pixel art in place of the -1, -60, and 13. Meanwhile, the mm:mural will be replaced with the name of your Minecraft datapack from MCStacker. Next, head to the location where the pixel art stops generating cleanly, and enter the command from Step 2 once more. This should fill out any gaps as needed, though you can repeat this step as many times as needed, depending on how large the image is.

A completed piece of large Minecraft pixel art using the /execute command (Image via Mojang)

That's all there is to it! Generating pixel art in Java Edition is tricky, but you might be surprised at all the incredible things you can create in your world both by hand or through the use of commands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback