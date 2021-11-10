How to use shaders in the latest Minecraft version

Minecraft has taken the gaming world by storm since it was officially released in 2010. It has excelled in almost every aspect of what makes a game stand out in front of its competitors. However, there is one area which people usually critique which is visual fidelity. Minecraft’s graphics have stayed blocky and pixelated by choice and as an artistic choice. They are meant to exhibit the simplicity of the game.

Shaders totally revamp how the game looks, adding effects like shadows and dynamic lighting. They come in many varieties and sizes. More powerful shader packs, like SEUS Renewed, can consume more resources, while others can run on fairly low-end PCs.

Shaders in Minecraft: How to download and use them

Optifine

While Minecraft is simple, accommodating, and a feature-rich game, it cannot run shaders while in its vanilla version. Running shaders requires a mod named Optifine. Optifine is quite a popular mod, being used by millions of players to improve their game, and add compatibility for various shaderpacks, mods, and texture packs. Optifine also adds some features like "zooming" to vanilla Minecraft.

Downloading Optifine

Optifine can be downloaded using 3 steps:

Go to optifine.net. Navigate to the Downloads tab. Download the latest version of Optifine, titled "Optifine HD U G9" by following the on-screen instructions.

Installing Optifine into Minecraft

Optifine can be used with Minecraft using 4 steps:

Click on Optifine's jar file located in the Downloads folder. A pop-up menu will emerge with the option to install the jar file into Minecraft's designated folder. Click Install and Optifine will be automatically installed into Minecraft. Next, open the Minecraft Launcher, and select Optifine HD U G9 from the launch options tab. Click Play. Optifine has now successfully been downloaded into the player's Minecraft copy.

Downloading Shaders

Shaders are easy to download (Image via Minecraft)

Specific shader packs normally have their own website or a parent website from where they can be downloaded. There are a variety of shaders available for Minecraft on the internet. Most of them have different themes. Some are based on Halloween, some on Christmas, and others on simply increasing the graphical quality of the game. Some of the best and most popular shaders for Java edition can be found here.

To install a shader pack into Minecraft, players can follow the following steps:

Download the shader pack. A ZIP file will be downloaded.Copy or move the ZIP file into the “shaders” folder, which is located in the “.minecraft” folder. Open Minecraft, navigate to Video settings - Shaders, and select the shader pack to be used. This will apply the selected shader pack into the player’s copy of Minecraft.

Shaders are one of the best third-party additions to Minecraft. They make Minecraft’s visuals realistic and totally revamp the atmosphere of the game. Whether it is Minecraft veterans who prefer vanilla Minecraft, or players who have just started to play Minecraft, everyone should try out shaders.

Edited by Danyal Arabi