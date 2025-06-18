How to use X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.6

X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.6 can transform your vanilla gameplay and act as a powerful asset if you are looking to locate specific ores, minerals, and resources without mindless searching. These packs turn your entire world transparent and X-ray-themed, allowing players to see the skeletons of each block and find what they need without countless hours of yearning in the mines.

This guide explains how to get and use X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.6.

How to get X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.6

Install the resource pack to get X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The resource pack to get X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.6 can be installed easily and does not require any additional mods or add-ons. These packs are handy if you wish to turn your world transparent and make it easier to locate rare ores, trial chambers, and structures such as end portals.

Here's how to implement a Minecraft 1.21.6 X-ray pack in your gameplay:

Download an X-ray resource pack, such as Xray Ultimate by Filmjolk. Once the ZIP file is downloaded, open a new or existing instance of Minecraft Select the Options tab on the home screen. Once opened, head to the tab marked Resource Packs. Click on the button marked Open Pack Folder. Drag and drop your downloaded ZIP file into this folder. Go back to Minecraft and look for the X-ray pack in the list of available packs. Once found, hover over the pack and click the arrow button to apply it to your game. Ensure the pack is above the default Minecraft pack to prevent the native settings from overriding it. You can reorder by clicking the pack's icon to make sure it's on top.

Once you have followed these steps, click 'Done' and head back to the loading screen. You can now load into a new or existing world and enjoy your brand-new X-ray superpowers to uncover the secrets of your seed.

How to use the Minecraft 1.21.6 X-ray pack

Here's how you can use X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After installing the resource pack, head into a game and use the X-ray feature to locate hidden structures, ores, and trial chambers. Your world and all blocks will turn into transparent structures with distinct outlines. Unlike mods, where you need to enable the features or use a specific item, this resource is turned on by default.

The resource pack for X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.6 offers a seamless way to locate hidden ore veins or mineshafts without requiring a Minecraft seed map. Additionally, it lets you find structures like trial chambers, making it easier to locate these structures and obtain loot. You can also find items in the game without unnecessary exploration or risking going into dangerous caves.

The packs for X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.6 can also be paired with utility mods such as Night Vision, astromine, or Optifine to enhance their powers and unlock additional perks. Blending these packs with visual mods can make searching for resources and structures an effortless task.

Note: X-ray resource packs are banned in certain servers and Realms. It is recommended to read all the rules and instructions for individual servers before using the pack in multiplayer environments. As for single-player worlds, we won't tell if you don't.

