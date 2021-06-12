"I'm just a normal looking guy": Minecraft star Dream slams haters for harassing his family, fat-shaming, and trying to force him to do a face reveal

Amid swirling rumors of a fake face reveal doing the rounds online, Minecraft star Dream recently lashed out at his haters for willingly spreading dox information and attempting to harass his family and friends.

In a lengthy Twitlonger post, replete with a hilariously misleading title, Dream recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on a recent controversy that has seemingly spiraled out of control:

The 21-year old faceless sensation's aforementioned post comes in the aftermath of a recent racism controversy he found himself embroiled in.

With Dream often perceived as a polarizing figure in today's era of streaming, he ended up on the receiving end of a barrage of toxic comments by a large section of his detractors, who began to circulate photos of random people online under the guise of a "Dream face reveal".

They also accused him of allegedly "catfishing" his millions of followers into believing he was a charming blue-eyed boy, which was in stark contrast to the posts they were sharing online.

From criticizing the unhealthy obsession with his face to slamming all those who have been incessantly trying to harass his friends and family, Dream's recent Twitlonger consisted of an eye-opening series of revelations.

"I've been fat at certain points in my life": The Dream leaked face controversy rages on, as Minecraft streamer addresses doxxing in detailed Twitlonger post

In an attempt to debunk the various rumors surrounding his alleged face reveal being leaked online, Dream began his recent Twitlonger post by denouncing the act of spreading personal information online:

"Recently there has been a lot of people willingly spreading "dox" information that is claimed to be about me or my family. I think this is disgusting and harmful and should never be done in any capacity. Spreading potential information about someone's family is horrible, and not to mention is against basically every single sites terms of service."

Dream then proceeded to highlight various instances of people spreading fake pictures of him online, with some even going to the extent of not only photoshopping his alleged face alongside fellow streamers Sapnap and Karl Jacobs, but also claiming that they were found on his parents' Facebook accounts.

With regards to such toxic elements, Dream addressed a plethora of concerning allegations that have been unduly leveled against him over the course of his streaming career:

"The people saying these things are people with ill intentions with the purpose of "forcing me to face reveal" to prove I'm not 'ugly', as there's 'no other way'. They're the same people who have attempted to harass my family and friends for months because of how "manipulative and horrible" I am for "cheating in a block game".

"Spreading things about me having "kids locked up in my basement", which is disgusting for a million reasons, and it's Florida they're not even smart enough to realize no one has basements. Or other things about "wishing I'm a pedo" which is equally as disgusting"

He also opened up about his weight struggles and admonished all those who were indulging in the practice of fat shaming innocent people online.

He also firmly stated that he would not let people force him into doing a face reveal as he shared his plans to reveal his face at a meet and greet event sometime in the near future.

Lastly, he summed up his thoughts by addressing the unwarranted furor over his identity, which he claims resembles any normal person.

"I'm just a normal looking guy and I've never claimed otherwise. If someone calls me "hot" it's not because of my "god like facial structure and beauty" no one even knows what I look like. it's because I'm good at block game and have a massive green dump truck that even your mom likes ;)"

Post his thought-provoking Twitlonger post, Dream also took to Twitter to presumably share a cheeky jibe at all his haters, as he humorously revealed what he "actually" looks like via the following tweet:

do I look snazzy pic.twitter.com/fJC0N2OWzR — dream (@dreamwastaken) June 12, 2021

Despite being a polarizing figure online, the kind of harassment that Dream has highlighted in his recent Twitlonger post constitutes a major concern regarding the privacy of online personalities.

It also serves as yet another reminder of the rising levels of toxicity and invulnerability that faceless streamers are often subjected to in today's digital age.

