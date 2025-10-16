MCC's creator and organiser, Noxcrew, has released a new SoulSteel server for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, allowing gamers to immerse themselves in a detailed dungeoneering adventure world. The unique world features an array of challenges and unique missions that gamers can partake in.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the SoulSteel server for Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

MCC creator Noxcrew releases new dungeoneering adventure SoulSteel server for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Players are spawned on a mysterious island full of loot in the SoulSteel server for Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Noxcrew)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Noxcrew, the popular team behind the Minecraft Championship and MCC Island, has released SoulSteel, a new dungeoneering adventure world where players can explore vast dungeons and fight monsters for loot and glory. The server boasts multiple levels and different areas for exploration, allowing gamers to have an immersive gameplay experience.

Ad

Trending

SoulSteel is currently featured in the Minecraft server list globally, allowing players worldwide to check it out. If it is not visible, players can scroll down and find it in the list.

Jump into the dungeons in the SoulSteel server for Minecraft Bedrock Edition to earn gold and other loot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Noxcrew)

Once joined, gamers will be spawned on an island where their airship has crashed. Upon progressing, they meet a wizard who introduces the players to the dungeons. The dungeons hold gold and other resources like chrono material that increases the time to explore the dungeons. After completing certain levels, the way to Port Fortuna is unlocked.

Ad

After players come to Port Fortuna, they can buy new weapons or upgrade existing ones. There are many different tiers of dungeons that can be explored for gold and other exciting loot. Many gamers have also pointed out that the SoulSteel server for Minecraft Bedrock Edition was similar to Sands of Time, one of the most exciting levels in MCC.

Similar to Sands of Time in the Minecraft Championship, players have a limited time to explore the dungeons and extract the maximum amount of loot. Apart from the dungeon, the server also offers random events and other boss arenas where gamers can test their mettle or conduct a raid alongside fellow players.

Ad

Also read: Bring Minecraft to life with this simple visual mod

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over four million views in 1400+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!