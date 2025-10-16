MCC's creator and organiser, Noxcrew, has released a new SoulSteel server for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, allowing gamers to immerse themselves in a detailed dungeoneering adventure world. The unique world features an array of challenges and unique missions that gamers can partake in.
Here's everything you need to know about the SoulSteel server for Minecraft Bedrock Edition.
MCC creator Noxcrew releases new dungeoneering adventure SoulSteel server for Minecraft Bedrock Edition
Noxcrew, the popular team behind the Minecraft Championship and MCC Island, has released SoulSteel, a new dungeoneering adventure world where players can explore vast dungeons and fight monsters for loot and glory. The server boasts multiple levels and different areas for exploration, allowing gamers to have an immersive gameplay experience.
SoulSteel is currently featured in the Minecraft server list globally, allowing players worldwide to check it out. If it is not visible, players can scroll down and find it in the list.
Once joined, gamers will be spawned on an island where their airship has crashed. Upon progressing, they meet a wizard who introduces the players to the dungeons. The dungeons hold gold and other resources like chrono material that increases the time to explore the dungeons. After completing certain levels, the way to Port Fortuna is unlocked.
After players come to Port Fortuna, they can buy new weapons or upgrade existing ones. There are many different tiers of dungeons that can be explored for gold and other exciting loot. Many gamers have also pointed out that the SoulSteel server for Minecraft Bedrock Edition was similar to Sands of Time, one of the most exciting levels in MCC.
Similar to Sands of Time in the Minecraft Championship, players have a limited time to explore the dungeons and extract the maximum amount of loot. Apart from the dungeon, the server also offers random events and other boss arenas where gamers can test their mettle or conduct a raid alongside fellow players.
