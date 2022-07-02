5 best addons for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is famous for its mods. For more than a decade, players have been adding their own ideas and content to the game, with the Aether mod being one of the first Minecraft mods.

While Minecraft Bedrock and Pocket Edition players have less access to these modifications, there are some in the form of addons that are available through the marketplace for a price or online for free.

Minecraft 1.19 addons for more bosses, tools, and mobs

5) More Bosses

The bosses added in Minecraft by the More Bosses addon include the sea guardian (an armored drowned with high health), the ghast mother (a giant ghast that can launch explosive attacks), the Old One, and the Tower of Flesh (an obvious stand-in and reference to Terraria’s Wall of Flesh).

These bosses all have unique drops, which include trophies that players can place around their base as permanent symbols that they have bested a particular enemy in combat.

4) Mutant Creatures

The Mutant Creatures addon features 20 new mutant variants of vanilla mobs. The mutant skeleton can shoot more deadly arrows, the mutant zombie has much more health and deals more damage, and the mutant endermen can unleash devastating roars capable of weakening targets.

While many of these mutants are hostile, players do have potential allies. There are mutant wolves and axolotls that players can tame and use in combat. Additionally, there are mutant iron and snow golems that players can create to help take down these hostile beasts.

This addon is great for players looking to add some difficulty to the game.

3) More Tools

The More Tools addon does exactly what the name implies and adds more than 900 tools to the game. The addon also features more than 20 decorative blocks and over 35 new armor types.

These tools mostly include new weaponry for players to wield against the many threats they face, such as battle axes, maces, scythes, and karambits. The most interesting of these new weapon types are the battle axes, which can have powerful effects on right-click, such as the Echo Battle Axe, which can utilize the Warden’s sonic blast attack.

All-in-all, this addon itself can add dozens of hours of gameplay just by allowing players to explore and experiment with all the new tools and weapons.

2) World Animals

The World Animals addon adds a whopping five dozen new animals. These animals include butterflies, elephants, shrimp, and kiwis. The addon also adds a new golden bone, which can be used to tame many of the animals featured in the addon. There are also saddles for several of the mobs, such as elephants and ostriches, allowing players to ride them around the world.

The addon also features new food like rat tacos and new the new ruby and citrine ores (with full tool and armor sets). Many of the reptilian mobs drop reptile leather, which can craft a new reptile leather armor set.

All in all, this addon really brings the wild to the Wild Update, which is seriously lacking in the vanilla game.

1) Better Survival

Better Survival is an addon centered around revamping and expanding the core survival experience of Minecraft. This is done in many ways. Several vanilla foods are given new effects, such as cookies granting speed or dried kelp granting the ability to breathe underwater.

There are also several parity changes, such as being able to trap endermen in boats. Zombies drop cooked potatoes or carrots on death when set on fire.

In addition, the fishing loot table and piglin trade table have also been updated, and there are several new terrain generation features and structures to explore and discover.

The latest update for the addon has added a new feature where the player is given the coordinates of their last death. This makes retrieving lost loot much easier.

