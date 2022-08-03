5 best Minecraft 1.19 servers for minigames

Interestingly, Minecraft’s multiplayer community is almost as old as the game itself, and is actually much older than the official release of the game, which is only slightly older than a decade. During such a long and healthy lifespan, the community has created multiple different game modes and minigames to keep the game fresh.

These minigames include things like spleef, PvP, parkour, bedwars, skywars, and much more. With many servers offering these minigames and more, it is vital for players to know which servers are the best available to join.

The 5 best Minecraft 1.19 servers to play minigames on

5) PlayFuse

The spawn area of the PlayFuse server (Image via Minecraft)

PlayFuse is a more traditional server with just shy of 700 players in their dedicated Discord, with around 50 players online even at non-peak hours. This server features a number of different game modes and minigames, including but not limited to: SMP, Creative, and Skyblock. The server also features exclusive items for players who support the server on platforms such as YouTube.

The server does not hold itself hostage by remaining totally vanilla or even semi-vanilla. It includes many additions, such as custom enchantments, abilities, and player statistics, making this a great server for those wanting to either play minigames, or those wanting to experiment with more modded content.

IP Address: topg.playfuse.net

4) ManaCube

The spawn area for the ManaCube server (Image via Minecraft)

ManaCube is an ancient server by modern standards. The server started all the way back in 2013 and is nearly a decade old today. Furthermore, it has around 1000 players online even in non-peak hours, which prominently shows just how popular this server is.

Over the years, many of the game’s most iconic minigames and game modes have been added to the server. This includes, but is not limited to: parkour, PvP, prison, , and factions, though players wanting a more generic survival experience do have the option to play on a typical survival multiplayer server.

The server features several contests and weekly events, encouraging both community engagement and connectivity. Such activities help new players get invested, as well as remain invested, drastically increasing the longevity of the server. There are also login rewards, which further encourages players to return to the server multiple times.

IP Address: lobby.manacube.net

3) Purple Prison

The spawn area for the Purple Prison server (Image via Minecraft)

Purple Prison is an extremely popular server and was even rated the best Minecraft server of 2021 on server-minecraft.net. There are also a plethora of game modes and minigames available to players, which includes but is not limited to: parkour, PvP, prison, skyblock, anarchy, SMP, and even features a dedicated Pixelmon server.

This server features a store, like many of the other servers on this list, where players can purchase items such as player ranks, access to certain commands, items, and multipliers. It also boasts about a thousand players online at any given time, making these ranks important to stand out amongst the crowd.

IP Address: fun.purpleprison.net

2) MC Complex

The spawn area for Complex Gaming (Image via Minecraft)

MC Complex, also known as Complex Gaming, is a well-known server that features a number of different game modes and minigames. For example, the server includes game modes such as vanilla survival, skyblock, creative, and even Pixelmon. A great sign for the life of the server is that it is still being updated, exemplified by the server updating to a new version of Pixelmon in April 2022.

This is one of the largest servers for the game out there, featuring a dedicated Discord server with more than 37 thousand members. This server also features about a thousand players online at any given time, showcasing that the community is both large and flourishing.

IP Address: hub.mc-complex.com

1) Hypixel

Hypixel is a major server that certainly needs no introduction. It is the most popular Minecraft server that has ever existed, with muiltiple millions of unique players over the years, and more than 100,000 players online at any given time.

Hypixel also features more than 100 unique minigames, including some of the most popular out there, such as bedwars, block hunt, walls, PvP, parkour, TNT tag, build battles, sky wars, skyblock, spleef, SMP, anarchy, and PvE, to name just a few.

IP Address: Hypixel.com

