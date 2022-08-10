5 best world generation mods for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft’s modding scene has been the game’s lifeblood for years. From the very inception of the game, players were adding code to customize and enhance the experience. For example, players added multiplayer to the game long before the developers officially added it.

With mods as fleshed out as they are now, there have been huge overhauls to major aspects of the game, including how the game generates new terrain and worlds. Detailed below are the five best mods for 1.19 that change how the world is generated.

5 of the best Minecraft world generation mods available for 1.19

5) Additional Structures

A small abandoned camp added by the mod (Image via Minecraft)

While many world generation mods focus on adding new biomes, overhauling existing biomes, adding new large structures, or modifying the game’s pre-existing structures, many of the smaller-scale aspects of the game can get left behind. Thankfully, the Additional Structures mod is the perfect addition to add a bit of finer detail to a Minecraft world.

The mod adds more than 155 new small and medium-sized structures throughout the game world, helping fill some of the space between large structures and adding a lot of visual interest and excitement.

4) Better Nether

The Nether was the game's first additional biome and is based on the biblical depiction of hell. Originally, it was made up of nothingness and lakes of lava, but all that changed with the 1.16 update. This update introduced new biomes and enemies to the Nether.

However, the Better Nether mod took this overhaul and cranked it to eleven. The mod adds a plethora of new biomes, mobs, plants, tools, foods, and new structures, which include the rare and elusive Nether city. Players can also use the configuration file to edit and change many of the mods' options and additions.

3) Repurposed Structures

A dark oak village, one of the many new additions from the mod (Image via Minecraft)

The sole goal of this mod is to revamp and overhaul the different vanilla structures found throughout Minecraft. While many of the game’s structures have become incredibly iconic, including desert temples, villages, woodland mansions, and strongholds, many are also quite old and could do with an update.

The mod adds 12 new variants of dungeons, the game's original structure, 14 new mineshaft variants to spice up cave exploration, four new monuments, three new variants of the new ancient cities, 11 new types of villages, 16 new temple variants, four new biome igloos, 14 different pillaged outposts, eight new types of mansions, an overworld End city, an end stronghold and much more.

2) Better End

The redesigned ender dragon arena as found in the mod (Image via Minecraft)

The better end mod is a complete overhaul of one of the last dimensions to have not received any official major updates or overhauls. While the Nether got the 1.16 update and the overworld got the Caves and Cliffs updates, the End has yet to see any major changes.

This mod has added more than two dozen new End biomes and half a dozen new mobs. The mod has also added many new blocks, including nine different wood types and seven new types of stone. The mod has also added new tools, progression, and even food sources other than the chorus fruit to the End dimension.

1) Oh The Biomes You'll Go

A prairie village at the foot of a mountain, one of many additions from the mod (Image via Minecraft)

Oh The Biomes You’ll Go, or OTBYG, is probably the most iconic biome and world generation mod in the history of Minecraft. This mod adds a total of more than 80 new biomes through the game’s three major dimensions, enhancing nearly every place and direction that a player might consider exploring.

The overworld has baobab savannahs, red rock valleys, bayous, cherry blossom forests, redwood thickets, zelkova forests, and more. The Nether has embur bogs, warped deserts, subzero hypogeal, and quartz deserts, among others. The End has ethereal islands, purpur peaks, bulbis gardens, viscal isles, to name a few.

Players should try out this mod to discover all the new areas for themselves.

