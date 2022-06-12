5 best YouTuber skins in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a game that has been in the artistic eye for more than a decade. With YouTube having existed for even longer and being a powerful platform for a decade, a crossover between the two is inevitable. There have been hundreds of major YouTubers dedicated to Minecraft, with a variety of skins both cool, well designed, and now iconic.

There are a lot of different factors that can play into something being considered the best. For Minecraft YouTuber skins, best will be referring to two main factors: aesthetic value and popularity of the skin, with the latter being of more significance.

Minecraft YouTuber skins are often flamboyant

5) Ph1lza

A 360-degree view of Ph1lza's Minecraft skin (Image via gamingrey.com)

Launched into internet stardom after losing his five-year hardcore survival world, Ph1lza’s skin is one of the most easily recognizable the community has seen. His skin is a pixeled version of Kisuke Urahara, a supporting protagonist in Bleach, which may surprise some of his fans not already in the know.

A relatively simple skin, sporting what appears to be some kind of green overalls over a dark shirt, blonde hair, and now-iconic green and white bucket hat. The vibrant colors on this skin make it stand out from the crowd, making Ph1lza a visual center point for any group he is in.

4) Mumbo Jumbo

A render of Mumbo Jumbo's Minecraft skin (Image via Reddit)

The most prominent member of Hermitcraft by subscriber count, Mumbo Jumbo, has rocked the scene for years with his large builds, redstone projects, and Hermitcraft antics. While there are channels with more subscribers than his, Mumbo is inarguably one of the most well-known content creators for the community, with one of the most iconic skins featuring an infamous mustache.

The skin visually is quite simple. A black suit with a white undershirt and dark red tie creates a clean and visually appealing baseline for the body. The head is characterized by pale skin, short black hair, and what is now the game's most famous mustache.

3) CaptainSparklez

Captainsparklez's skin as seen in Minecraft Story Mode (Image via Minecraft Story Mode)

One of the most iconic skins of the entire community belongs to CaptainSparklez. While not as large of a name now as he was in his heyday, his songs, animations, and videos have reached hundreds of millions of people, with his now legendary DJ skin immortalized in Revenge.

Inarguably a major player in getting the game to its popularity and an inspiration for some of today’s biggest names. The skin's design is clean, an excellent combination of a suit with a chaotic vibe and some thin red sunglasses to complete the DJ and partier aesthetic.

2) Technoblade

A 360-degree view of Technoblade's Minecraft skin (Image via gamingrey.com)

Technoblade is a legend of the community, infamous for his PvP abilities, demonstrated by his victory over Dream in Mr. Beast’s $100,000 duel. One of the players with the longest YouTube history. His skin references the game’s pigman, a beta mob that would be what villagers end up being and never made it into the game.

His skin is that of royalty. His pigmen base is adorned with a crown of gold, with a series of multi-colored gems embedded in the sides. His torso is covered in a cloak of royal red, with a small blue cape covering the top half of his back. His legs are covered mostly in what seem to be high boots, finishing the kingly aesthetic.

1) Dream

A 360-degree view of Dream's Minecraft skin (Image via gamingrey.com)

Inarguably the most iconic skin in the community right now. Dream regularly pulls in tens of millions of views, if not more, and runs the largest SMP of all time, with dozens of massive content creators participating.

While an effortless skin, design-wise, being just a lime green skin with a white smiley face takes up the torso, arms, and legs. There is beauty to simplicity, as some skins can feel cluttered and hard to appreciate.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far