5 most used materials in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is, at its core, a game all about survival. This means that players will need to collect resources and items to fight off the hostile forces of the night, with some materials being much more useful or common than others. These materials are such that players will want to collect them at every available opportunity.

However, due to the sheer number of objects available in the game, it begs the question of which items players will use most throughout the lifespan of an average survival world.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

5 of the most used materials as of Minecraft 1.19

5) Ice

An example of a Nether hub (Image via Reddit)

At first glance, ice seems like a strange material to place on a list of the game’s most used materials, as ice is not used in any crafting recipes and has only a handful of uses in things like automated farms. However, what elevates ice to being one of the most used materials found in the game are the Nether hubs that players can create.

Due to the properties of the Nether dimension, where each block traveled is eight blocks in the Overworld, players can use the dimension as a way of fast travel. Players can carve out tunnels near the roof of the Nether and place ice down, linking Nether portals, known as a Nether hub. They can then use boats on the ice to quickly travel hundreds or thousands of Overworld blocks.

This means that players will need to use thousands of blocks of ice to build these boat pathways, easily elevating ice to one of the game’s most used materials.

4) Redstone

A TNT carpet canon made up of many of the game's redstone components (Image via Minecraft)

Redstone is an incredibly common material for players to use, both in the crafting of different redstone components, such as observers, droppers, dispensers, pistons, and sticky pistons, just to name a few, as well as begin the way for players to connect redstone components that have some form of geographical space between them.

This means that redstone is used in massive amounts whenever building any of the game’s many different styles of automated farms, which many players do in large quantities. This makes redstone one of the most used materials in the game.

3) Stone

A lush ravine made up of different kinds of stone (Image via Minecraft)

Stone is a blanket term that relates to cobblestone, stone, smooth stone, diorite, granite, deep slate, and just about every sub-type of stone in the game. These items are widespread for players to get and have a lot of uses to boot.

For example, players can make incredibly useful redstone components such as dispensers, observers, and pistons using cobblestone, and smooth stone can be used to make objects such as armor stands. These are also some of the first blocks players will typically use in their initial base, as they are very common and easy to get.

2) Iron

A finished iron farm, one of the best ways to get iron in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Iron is a material that players will always need. Iron is vital to surviving the harsh worlds found in Minecraft, from armor, tools, and even shields for protection against mobs. However, iron does not stop being helpful in creating armor and weapons.

Additionally, players will find that iron is a vital material for crafting many of the different things needed to build automated farms. For example, iron is required to prepare hoppers, which are almost always necessary when building automated farms, as they are needed to move items around.

Iron can make minecarts, which are incredibly useful in farms for entity cramming, as well as making hopper minecarts, which can collect materials through blocks and transport them very quickly.

1) Wood

A forest under a mountain, where players can get huge amounts of wood (Image via Minecraft)

Wood is an interesting material in Minecraft. It is a material that players will use from day one of a new survival world to the last day a player plays in a world. Players will need to cut down trees for sticks any time they need to make tools or get the logs to make chests needed when building new automated farms.

Wood has a few other uses within building farms, such as trapdoors, commonly used in general mob farms. Additionally, players in the early game will most likely use a decent amount of wood to make fences to keep animals for breeding, both for food and materials such as leather.

