How to make campfire in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a game focused on survival. One of the most controversial additions to the game, more so when it was new, was the hunger bar. This bar changed how food worked in the game, changing it from a way to directly heal hearts to something players must consume to not die.

Along with many new types of food, the campfire was added to the game. But what exactly does the campfire do, and how can users make or get one?

Everything about campfires in Minecraft 1.19

What campfires are for

Food

Four different pieces of food cooking on a campfire (Image via Minecraft)

The main use of campfires is as a way to cook food without using any fuel sources. Up to four items can be placed on a campfire at a time, where they will slowly cook simultaneously.

Food items take 30 seconds to cook, rather than the 10 seconds for a furnace or five seconds for a smoker.

This means that for one, two, or three items, the campfire is less time-efficient than the other two options, but if gamers are using all four slots, it is slightly faster than the other options.

They will need to manually remove the finished food before placing more.

Controlling mobs

Bee nests over a campfire (Image via Minecraft)

A secondary use of campfires is to control bees. If players place a lit campfire underneath a beehive or bee nest, they can harvest bottles of honey or honeycomb without angering the bees.

There must be an unobstructed airway between the campfire and the beehive or bee nest.

Another interesting mob interaction is centered around the soul campfire and the Nether’s piglin inhabitants. Lit soul campfires repel piglins that are not currently attacking.

Light

How much a campfire spreads light (Image via Minecraft)

Regular campfires have a light level of 15, and soul campfires 10. Both will keep mobs from spawning in the immediate area.

Campfires are automatically lit when first placed, though they can be extinguished using water or a shovel. They can be relit using a flint and steel or any source of fire.

The fire of a campfire will never spread, under any circumstances, making it a much safer source of fire and light than things like lit netherrack, which can spread to nearby flammable blocks.

Decoration

A campfire floor, resembling wicker (Image via Minecraft)

The campfire has a unique property: it emits smoke. This is a nearly unique particle effect that users can use for many potential builds, including fireplaces, fog, and even steam in things like hot tubs.

Extinguished campfires also have a unique log texture useful for rustic builds and can be placed in alternating patterns to replicate a large-scale wooden log wicker effect.

How to get campfire

Regular campfire

The two variations of campfire (Image via Minecraft)

The regular campfire is simple to make and can be created very early on in a world’s lifespan. The hardest material needed for a campfire is the coal or charcoal found in the middle of the crafting recipe.

Coal can be found as random loot in many of the title’s generated structures, such as dungeons, mineshafts, ancient cities, shipwrecks, and strongholds, among many more. It can also be found underground as ore or will drop from Wither skeletons at a 33% chance.

Charcoal is more limited in how it can be acquired but has a much easier and more renewable acquisition method. It is made when burning a log in a furnace, resulting in a charcoal.

Soul campfire

There is a second variation of the regular campfire that features soul fire, which is a light blue fire instead of the regular orange and red. These campfires share the exact same recipe as the normal campfire, but the coal or charcoal has been replaced by either soul sand or soul soil, which are Nether-exclusive blocks.

Outside of this difference in appearance, the soul campfire is the exact same as the regular campfire mechanically.

Villager trading

A gamer buying a campfire from a fisherman villager (Image via Minecraft)

Players can also trade for regular campfires. They are offered for sale by fisherman villagers and is another example of them taking advantage of villager trading to get cool and interesting items.

On the Bedrock Edition, apprentice-level fisherman villagers have a 50% chance of selling a campfire for five emeralds. On the Java Edition of the game, apprentice-level fisherman villagers have a 66% chance of selling a single campfire for only two emeralds.

