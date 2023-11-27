Minecraft 1.20.3 update for Java Edition: All you need to know 

After several Minecraft snapshots and pre-releases, the 1.20.3 update is rapidly approaching and should debut in December 2023 for Java Edition. Although it likely won't be as large in scope as the upcoming 1.21 update, it certainly has plenty of additions and changes for fans to look forward to. In addition to game engine tweaks, players can access new Experimental Features.

Although many of the changes in Minecraft Java 1.20.3 are under the hood and don't exactly get noticed by everyday players, it doesn't hurt to examine the most visible and impactful inclusions in this update. They may not come as a surprise to fans who have been paying attention to the recent pre-releases and snapshots, but they're worth examining all the same.

Major inclusions and changes arriving in Minecraft 1.20.3 for Java Edition

The /tick command

This inclusion should be a huge addition for fans who love commands in Minecraft. The /tick command will be added, which can manipulate the in-game ticking system that essentially keeps track of time in-game when it comes to blocks and entities. Players must have admin permissions and above to use this command, as it won't be accessible with command blocks and resource packs.

Players can use the /tick command with the following syntaxes:

/tick query - Outputs the current tick rate in a Minecraft player's chat console.

- Outputs the current tick rate in a Minecraft player's chat console. /tick rate - Sets a specific ticking rate between 1-10000.

- Sets a specific ticking rate between 1-10000. /tick freeze - Freezes everything within gameplay except for players and any entity they may be riding.

- Freezes everything within gameplay except for players and any entity they may be riding. /tick step - While the game is frozen, runs the game for a specified number of ticks before freezing the game again.

- While the game is frozen, runs the game for a specified number of ticks before freezing the game again. /tick step stop - Stops any tick stepping implemented by /tick step and re-freezes the game.

- Stops any tick stepping implemented by /tick step and re-freezes the game. /tick unfreeze - Unfreezes the game.

- Unfreezes the game. /tick sprint - Runs the game and ignores the ticking rate specified by players. At the end of the sprint, the previous ticks outlined by players will continue. This can be considered a "fast forward" function for ticking behavior.

- Runs the game and ignores the ticking rate specified by players. At the end of the sprint, the previous ticks outlined by players will continue. This can be considered a "fast forward" function for ticking behavior. /tick sprint stop - Stops the current /tick sprint and returns to the ordinary ticking outlined by the player.

The 1.21 update Experimental Features toggle

Features from the 1.21 update will be accessible via Minecraft's Experimental Features toggle (Image via Mojang)

Although the full Minecraft 1.21 version won't be arriving for quite some time, players who dive into the 1.20.3 update can activate their Experimental Features setting to try out many of the confirmed additions from the 1.21 update. This includes new blocks and items as well as a new structure and mob. Even more additions may be placed behind Experimental Features in the future.

Among the 1.21 additions that Minecraft players can enable via Experimental Features are:

Chiseled copper, copper doors/trapdoors, copper grate, and copper bulb blocks.

The crafter block has been added. This block can automatically craft items and blocks when supplied with a redstone signal.

The trial spawner block is added. It is capable of spawning various mobs in the new trial chamber structure depending on its surrounding blocks and how many players are nearby.

New tuff blocks including stairs, slabs, walls, chiseled/polished tuff, and tuff bricks.

The trial key item is introduced. One of the rewards for defeating a trial spawner block, though it currently has no stated purpose.

The breeze mob has been introduced. It is a creature found within trial chambers that can leap large distances and fire wind charge projectiles that can deal damage on a direct hit as well as activate redstone-compatible blocks like doors/trapdoors, levers/buttons, and more.

Trial chambers, new structures found deep underground in the Overworld with procedurally generated layouts, traps, trial spawners, and plenty of loot.

General changes

Decorative pots have gained storage functionality in Minecraft 1.20.3 (Image via Mwteusz/Reddit)

Although most of the general changes in Minecraft 1.20.3 have been applied to aspects of the game that may not interest most average players, there are more than a few visible tweaks worth mentioning. Decorated pots have gained storage functionality, grass has had a small renaming, and shields even received something of a buff as well.

Players are encouraged to check out recent pre-release patch notes for the full scope of changes. But the major changes made in general in Minecraft 1.20.3 are as follows:

Decorated pots can now carry up to one stack of items/blocks. However, they have no GUI, so if players place objects within them, they'll have to break the pot to retrieve them.

Decorated pots can now be stacked up to 64 blocks in a single inventory block and also have new sound effects for being broken, shattered, or stepped on.

Grass has been renamed to short grass.

Two new functions have been added to the menu for jigsaw blocks: Selection priority and placement priority.

Monster spawner blocks will now render their inner faces when being looked inside.

Arrows keep any custom names they've had applied to them after being shot, and special arrows will no longer convert into standard arrows after being fired and picked up.

Thrown ender pearls will now make teleportation sounds upon impact.

When viewed from the third person, shield arms will now follow whichever direction Minecraft players are currently looking.

The model, textures, and animations for bats have been updated.

Minecraft Realms can now be created using Java snapshots, pre-releases, and release candidates. Experimental Features are also available for newly-made worlds.

Third-party server software has been improved for multiplayer. Resource/data packs can now be un-applied, server clients can access multiple server packs at once, and resource packs will no longer be cleaned when entering the configuration phase.

Impactful bug fixes

Based on recent Minecraft snapshots and pre-releases, Java Edition 1.20.3 is due for over 80 bug fixes dating back to before the Trails & Tales update. Although some of these pertain to the game code and data/resource packs, many changes will be noticeable immediately by testing them out during ordinary gameplay.

Among these fixes, Minecraft players can find the following improvements:

Arrows will no longer lose their names or NBT tags after being fired and picked up.

Shooting an arrow into a Nether portal will no longer hurt Minecraft players when PvP is disabled.

Player-owned projectiles will no longer lose ownership when exiting a Nether portal.

Mob spawners for slimes will now spawn slimes even when outside of slime chunks.

Shields will now block damage appropriately when players are looking up.

Drowned spawners will now spawn drowned even when outside the locations where they'd normally spawn.

The back faces of spawner blocks will now render correctly.

The first-time tutorial will no longer use old in-game textures.

Punctuation and capitalization for Minecraft Realms have been normalized.

Projectiles can now appropriately break chorus flowers and pointed dripstone in Adventure Mode.

Renamed boats with chests will no longer lose their names after being placed.

Operators can no longer kick the host of a LAN world.

Entities can no longer block brushing actions when they're close to a player's hitbox.

A bug has been fixed where items extracted from suspicious sand/gravel blocks aren't affected by gravity.

Inputs pressed in the F3+Esc menu will no longer be carried out when the game is unpaused.

Command suggestions will now appropriately disappear when players leave the Command Block UI.

Minecraft will no longer minimize when certain portions of the screen are clicked in Fullscreen Mode on Mac PCs.

As mentioned earlier, there are several additional bugfixes, and curious Minecraft fans are encouraged to check out the recent patch notes leading up to version 1.20.3 for the full slate of changes. Nevertheless, the fixes outlined above should bring a much-improved gameplay experience when version 1.20.3 goes live in December 2023.