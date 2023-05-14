Minecraft is a game that constantly evolves and improves with new updates and features. However, sometimes these updates also introduce new bugs and glitches that can affect the gameplay and performance of the game. One of the most notorious examples is the Nether Portal bug, which has plagued the game for over a decade. In this article, we will explain: what this bug was, how it affected the players, and how it was finally fixed in the 1.20 Pre-release 1.

What is the Nether Portal bug?

Nether portal in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Nether Portal bug was actually a combination of two different bugs that affected the portals in Minecraft. The first one was related to the fade-out effect, which was supposed to make the screen fade to black for 4 seconds when entering or exiting a portal. However, since version 1.4.2, this effect was broken and instead made the screen flash white or purple.

The second was related to a glitch that teleported entities to the Overworld portal coordinates in the Nether before sending them to the other dimension. This could cause them to end up in a random location in the Nether, which could be far from their original portal. This could be frustrating and dangerous, especially if the player ended up in a hostile biome or near a lava lake.

How did players deal with the bug?

Nether portal bug was fixed in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

The players had to resort to various methods and workarounds to deal with these bugs. For example, some players used mods or commands to disable or fix the fade-out effect, but this was not possible in the Bedrock Edition. Others used external tools or calculators to find the exact coordinates of their portals in both dimensions and build them accordingly, but this was not always accurate or reliable. Some also used signs or maps to mark their portal locations and avoid getting lost in the Nether.

These methods, however, were not always possible or convenient, especially in multiplayer servers or custom maps. Moreover, they did not solve the root cause of the bugs but only mitigated their effects. Therefore, many players hoped Mojang would fix these bugs in future updates.

How was the bug fixed in 1.20?

After 11 years of being reported and acknowledged by Mojang, these bugs were finally fixed in the 1.20 Pre-release 1, which was released in May of 2023. This update was part of the Trails and Tales update, which added new biomes, blocks, mobs, and items to the game.

The fade-out bug was fixed by rewriting the code that handled the effect from scratch, and the linking bug was fixed by improving the algorithm that calculated the portal coordinates and ensuring that they matched between dimensions. These fixes were tested and confirmed by many players who tried out the 1.20 Pre-release 1.

With these fixes, traveling between dimensions became much easier and safer for the players. They no longer had to worry about flashing screens or random teleports. Players could enjoy the new features and content of Trails and Tales update without major issues.

The Nether Portal bug was one of the oldest and most annoying bugs in Minecraft history. It affected millions of players who used portals to travel between dimensions. It took a long time for Mojang to fix it, but they finally did it in the 1.20 update. This update not only fixed these bugs but also added many new things to explore and enjoy in Minecraft.

