Minecraft 1.21 release date for Nintendo Switch

Minecraft is having a blast at the moment with tons of new content being added to the game, along with dozens of collaborations with other companies. The game recently celebrated its 15th anniversary and also revealed the release date for the Minecraft 1.21 update. The Tricky Trials update will be coming to all the gaming platforms, including Nintendo Switch, on June 13, 2024.

The Tricky Trials update is one of the most fleshed-out and impactful updates the game has seen in recent years. The update brings so many things to the game, that players cannot figure out which one is their favorite feature. So in this article, we will list down all the best features coming to the game in the update. Let’s get started.

Minecraft 1.21 update features

The Trial Chambers is a new palatial structure coming to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Updates usually focus on improving an already present area in the game, such as the caves, the mountains, etc. But the highlight of the Tricky Trials update is the addition of a brand new palatial structure called the ‘trial chambers.’

The trial chamber is an underground area that players can find using a map. These structures are mostly made of copper blocks and have dangerous mobs inside. The two mobs to look out for are the bogged skeleton and the Breeze, both are new additions to the game.

The Breeze attacks using wind charges while the bogged uses poisoned arrows. In a contest between the bogged vs the Breeze, it turns out the latter is more difficult to beat mostly because players cannot attack it using projectile weapons, and have to come up with a strategy.

The vault will have rare items for players to take (Image via Mojang Studios)

Here’s why defeating the Breeze is rewarding; it drops the wind charge and the breeze rod. The breeze rod can be used to make a brand-new weapon called the mace. The other item needed to make the mace is the heavy core block, which can be found inside the vault.

The vault is a new type of loot chest that is found in the trial chambers and players need the trial key to open it. Unlike the normal chest, the vault can be opened only once by a player. This means that all the players can open the vault and get rare loot from it.

Combat is not the only change the Minecraft 1.21 update is bringing to the game. The game is also getting 20 new paintings to improve the aesthetics. The Nether portal is also getting improved as it will allow players to take passengers and minecarts with them.

