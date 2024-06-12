Minecraft 1.21 update APK to be available for download tomorrow

Minecraft 1.21 update APK will be available to download tomorrow after months of anticipation. Fans of the game on Android can finally get their hands on the new features and mobs coming to the game with the Tricky Trials update. There are many interesting things about this new update and in this article, we will list the most exciting ones.

The Tricky Trials update will be released across all devices and platforms on June 13, 2024. This means that the update will not only be coming for Android, but also the PC, console, Mac, and iOS versions.

Minecraft 1.21 update APK

The Breeze in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is about to get one of its biggest updates in years and the wait will be worth it, given what it has in store for us. It will be interesting to try how the new features and items can be used when played on mobile devices such as an Android smartphone.

Smartphone gameplay mostly relies on touch input, which is quite different from using a keyboard and mouse or a controller. Why does that matter for the Tricky Trials update? Well, there are two things to note.

First, the game is getting a new hostile mob called the Breeze, which could be found in the trial chambers. Fighting the Breeze would be challenging as it moves fast and cannot be attacked with any projectile weapons. This means players must be very fast and accurate with their melee attacks, something not easy when playing on a small touchscreen.

The mace is the most powerful weapon in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Secondly, it would be interesting to see how players use the mace. This new weapon requires players to jump to a height and use it on time to deliver the full impact. The keyboard and mouse make using the mace easier, but it’s a different case when it comes to the small touch input area. Players need to time the shot properly to avoid fall damage.

Apart from these interesting things, the update will improve the Nether portal, finally allowing players to take a passenger with them inside the portal. This means that one can take a mob or a villager on a boat or an animal like a camel.

Not only that, but the Nether portal will allow minecarts to directly pass through it. This means that players can lay tracks from the overworld to the Nether and travel around seamlessly.