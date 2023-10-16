Minecraft 1.21 update: Everything confirmed to be added so far

The Minecraft 1.21 update has finally been announced by Mojang. The Swedish game developer recently hosted their annual live show, where they talked about everything related to their games. As expected, they announced the next installment for their main sandbox title and revealed a few of the features.

Ever since they had to turn down some features promised for the 1.18 and 1.19 updates and received loads of criticism from the community, they have developed a new update timeline and announcement strategy. Any feature publicly announced by Mojang will definitely make it to the upcoming update.

Every confirmed feature for Minecraft 1.21 update

Trial Chambers

Trial Chamber is the biggest new feature for Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Trial Chambers are a new structure that will be found deep underground in the Overworld realm. These are relatively big and will contain several rooms and corridors that will contain unique challenges, or trials, for players to solve. It can have different configurations and shapes, which will generate randomly as new chunks are generated. Of course, players will have to explore new chunks in an old world to find these chambers.

The structure will be made up of new copper and tuff blocks. It will also generate new spawner blocks that spawn various hostile mobs based on the number of players, and it will have a cooldown effect after the fight and offer valuable loot as well.

New copper and tuff blocks

New tuff blocks and copper blocks will also be added with Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

In the Trial Chambers, we also get to see brand new tuff blocks and copper blocks. The former will now be craftable into various kinds of brick variants, while the latter can be crafted into doors, trapdoors, etc. The names of some new blocks have not been revealed yet.

Copper bulbs are brand-new light-emitting blocks that diminish their light level as they oxidize over time. This can be reversed by scraping the block with an axe.

The Breeze

The Breeze is a new mini-boss coming to Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Breeze is a new hostile mob that is coming in the next update. As of now, it is showcased to be spawning only inside the Trial Chambers, inside a large trial hall.

This mob is similar to a blaze but will use wind to attack players. Breeze has a special wind charge attack and creates a blast, which can hurt players directly and indirectly. Its wind charge can also interact with certain blocks like buttons, levers, trapdoors, etc.

The Crafter

Crafter is a brilliant new redstone block coming to Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Mojang introduced a new redstone block called Crafter, which will be added to the Minecraft 1.21 update. This brand-new block will simply allow players to craft new items automatically using redstone.

Though crafting is quite simple, automating is another ballgame altogether. The crafting slots inside the block are also configurable for efficient and accurate crafting.

Essentially, you can create a redstone contraption that can yield a particular item and automatically craft it into a new finished product.

Armadillo

Armadillo won the 2023 Mob Vote and will be added to the Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

The Mob Vote was held between the crab, armadillo, and penguin. The entire playerbase was given more than 48 hours to vote for their favorite mob. Nearing the end of the live show, Mojang revealed that armadillo won the mob vote and is confirmed for the 1.21 update.

Armadillos are shy passive mobs that will be found in warm regions, especially savanna biomes. They will look like a mysterious block at first, get startled after seeing players, and come out of their shells. They will somehow drop their shells, which can be used to craft armor for wolves.