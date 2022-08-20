5 easy build ideas for Minecraft beginners in 2022

Minecraft is an incredible outlet for creativity. Players can use creative mode to access unlimited resources to experiment with different building styles and block pallets or to see if they are up to the task of a large-scale build or megabase.

Or users can attempt to do all of this in survival mode, using only what they can legitimately collect for the bragging rights of it.

However, for those just starting, the third building style of Minecraft can be intimidating and hard to learn. Below are some excellent builds to practice and build up foundational building skills.

Five easy builds for new Minecraft gamers in 1.19

5) Flag

Minecraft banners have added lots of potential for players to create custom flags to cover their base or future castle builds. However, these banners can be limited, even if they do get the creative juices flowing.

For users wanting to take their flag creation game to the next level, creating a truly custom flag out of wool is the way to go. Flowing cloth can be tough to capture in cube form, though.

However, they are also a low-risk build due to their small size, meaning gamers can afford to experiment with different styles and methods of flag creation. They can also use anything they learn for larger builds, such as sails on ships.

4) Simple bridge

One of the most well-known parts of Minecraft is the unique and interesting ways that terrain can generate within Minecraft's worlds. There are massive ravines and gigantic mountains, totally flush with resources and ore that players will want to mine.

And while they can create one-block think lines beneath them to cross gaps, they are inarguably ugly. So for areas where users might need to go back and forth a lot, they should consider creating a custom bridge to make the journey just that little bit nicer to look at.

Even a basic bridge can help elevate a world, which is a perfect starting point for gamers wanting to experiment with arches and curves, and the lessons learned can then be put into builds such as large castles.

3) Nether hub

One of the most important areas of Minecraft for players who enjoy exploring is the Nether. They can use it to travel incredible distances in almost no time because the game's mechanics says that a single block traveled in the Nether is eight overworld blocks.

And while the Nether might not allow for water to exist, users can place ice in the dimension. Due to how boats interact with ice, specifically just how fast gamers can slide on ice in a boat, they can dramatically decrease the already short amount of time it takes to travel through the Nether.

This means that creating a hub of ice pathways to connect the most visited areas in a world is incredibly useful for readers wanting to make the journey a bit more visually interesting.

The best part of a Nether hub is that they can look like anything. They can be based on the overworld or a more modernized Nether. The potential is limitless.

2) Villager trading hall

One of the most critical features of the game that players have access to is the villager trading system. Clever use of villager trading can provide them unlimited access to emeralds, diamonds, food, and the most potent enchanted books in the game, including mending, channeling, and fortune.

And while walling off a village is an effective way to set up a trading area, it is as dull as it is utilitarian. Users should spend time designing a custom area containing all of their villagers so that spending time trading is as visually appealing as it is powerful.

1) Aquarium

A strange feature within Minecraft that has little practical use is the ability for gamers to scoop fish up into buckets and travel with them. While they can take axolotls to use as allies in fights, none of the other fish are beneficial to move in this manner outside of pufferfish-based traps.

However, players can use these fish in their base in a few ways, the most obvious being a fish tank or a larger-scale aquarium. These can help elevate a base to the next level, add a bit of life and flair to the walls of a base, or make for an incredible centerpiece.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

