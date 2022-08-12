5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for mountain biomes

The Minecraft 1.19 update added many interesting features to the game, including allays, frogs, ancient cities, mangrove swamps, and the Warden. Mountains, on the other hand, largely remained the same in 1.19 as they were just reworked in 1.18.

There is no shortage of Java Edition seeds that feature high mountain ranges with a lot of structures and loot. Here's a look at five of the best ones after The Wild Update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Double Spawn Mountains and 4 other great mountain seeds for the Java edition of Minecraft 1.19

1) Scattered Mountain Line

The zombie village found next to spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 2117929329532767790

Center of the mountain range: 2800, 1300

Zombie Village: 288, 16

Pillager Outpost: 640, 656

Pillager Outpost: 656, 1376

Village: 368, 1152

Village: 832, 1248

Village: 1120, 1184

Ancient City: 3176, 856

Ancient City: 2504, 1608

Ancient City: 2744, 1624

Ancient City: 2856, 2088

Witch Hut: 3800, 1656

Witch Hut: 4168, 1864

This seed spawns Minecraft players next to a small savannah with a zombie village within.

To the south of spawn is a badlands biome and another savannah, which contains two pillager outposts and three different villages. There is a line of mountains across the small inland sea to the east. This mountain range contains four different ancient cities underneath it. There is also a small swamp further east, with two witch huts.

The villages should prepare Minecraft players enough to take on both the pillager outposts and the witch huts.

2) Coastal Mountains

The large mountain range that players can find at the listed coordinates (Image via Mojang/Minecraft)

The seed is: 4232704576908499638

Center of the mountains: 1400, -2200

Village: -224, 784

Village: -336, 64

Village: 1280, -1312

Village: 640, -1616

Village: 928, -2464

Village: 1456, -2624

Village: 1712, -2528

Village: 1104, -3104

Village: 720, -3056

Village: 0, -2912

Village: 1360, -3504

Ancient City: 1240, -2248

Ancient City: 1384, -2840

Pillager Outpost: 816, -2800

This seed spawns Minecraft players in a small coastal savannah biome, with a village immediately to the west of spawn and a second village to the south of spawn.

Players should loot these villages for food and get some wood to make a boat. This is because they will need to cross an ocean to the north to get to a small mountain range with a lot of useful structures.

There are three separate mountains, all contained within a combination of plains biomes and meadows. A pillager outpost is located in the center of an ovular river near the mountains. Ancient cities lie underneath two of the mountains.

Additionally, there are nine villages all within a few hundred blocks of the mountains, which should be more than enough to keep players afloat.

3) Double Spawn Mountains

The woodland mansion found at the listed coordinates (Image via Mojang/Minecraft)

The seed is: -2315388068115260991

Basement Igloo: 376, -776

Village: 256, -464

Village: 368, -1040

Village: 400, -1360

Village: 912, -928

Village: -464, 672

Village: -688, 624

Village: -880, 384

Woodland Mansion: 600, -2088

Ancient City: 40, -200

Ancient City: 456, -568

Ancient City: 872, -584

Ancient City: 168, -968

Ancient City: 984, -1048

Ancient City: -360, -1016

Ancient City: -584, -1080

Ancient City: 136, -1416

This seed spawns Minecraft players immediately south of a large and sprawling mountain biome. These mountains have a total of eight ancient cities underneath them, so players will have many ancient city chests to loot, and ample opportunity to take on the Warden.

The seed also features different villages. There is a small snowy biome that managed to spawn an igloo with a basement. A woodland mansion is also located almost immediately north of spawn.

There are additional villages to the south and southeast for players who are looking for even more loot. Players can get iron gear, diamonds, obsidian, and food from these villages.

4) Mountain Spawns and Structures

The pillager outpost closest to spawn (Image via Mojang/Minecraft)

The seed is: 183039730702622458

Villager: 1168, 608

Villager: 1216, 96

Villager: 400, 128

Villager: -240, 624

Villager: -1008, 48

Villager: 128, -368

Villager: 753, -688

Villager: 352, -1024

Pillager Outpost: -144, -384

Pillager Outpost: 1168, -896

Pillager Outpost: 256, -752

Pillager Outpost: 304, -1344

Woodland Mansion: -552, -904

Basement Igloo: 232, -952

Ancient City: 120, 104

Ancient City: 568, -296

Ancient City: -376, -312

This seed is refreshing as it spawns Minecraft players right in the center of the mountains. Players won't need to travel to the mountains, unlike most of the other seeds on this list.

There are cold biomes to the south, including taigas and old growth taigas. To the north are snowy plains, in which players can find two pillager outposts, a village, and a basement igloo, where players can get a golden apple.

A woodland mansion is located to the northwest, alongside a third pillager outpost. There are seven villages in all directions, outside of the snowy biomes.

Additionally, there are three different ancient cities underneath the mountains near spawn. One of them is almost directly underneath the player’s feet upon spawning.

5) Quadruple Mansion Mountain Range

One of the many woodland mansions found on this seed (Image via Mojang/Minecraft)

The seed is: 9044596584432466666

Mountain Range 1: -3900, -2200

Mountain Range 2: -4800, -2800

Woodland Mansion: -2056, -2376

Woodland Mansion: -3304, -2136

Woodland Mansion: -4440, -696

Woodland Mansion: -3496, -3512

Village: -2176, -1888

Village: -2176, -1632

Village: -3168, -2032

Village: -3536, -3584

Village: -4240, -2896

Village: -5232, -2560

Pillager Outpost: -2208, -1216

Ancient City: -3784, -1112

Ancient City: -4072, -2088

Ancient City: -3608, -2552

Ancient City: -3304, -2968

Ancient City: -3768, -2888

Ancient City: -4520, -2568

Ancient City: -4552, -2872

Ancient City: -4776, -2984

Ancient City: -4152, -3256

Ancient City: -4472, -3336

Ancient City: -5144, -3352

This seed spawns Minecraft players in a small forest biome on the coastline. It also features a mangrove swamp, along with some villages to the east.

However, the real draw of this seed is about 5000 blocks to the west, where players will find a decently sized mountain range. There are 11 different ancient cities underneath these mountains. There are also numerous villages and even a pillager outpost nearby for players to check out.

Another great part about this seed is the presence of four different woodland mansions, all located within 2000 blocks of each other. Due to how rare these structures are, having this many so close to each other is incredible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh