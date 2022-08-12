5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for mountain biomes

The Minecraft 1.19 update added many interesting features to the game, including allays, frogs, ancient cities, mangrove swamps, and the Warden. Mountains, on the other hand, largely remained the same in 1.19 as they were just reworked in 1.18.
There is no shortage of Java Edition seeds that feature high mountain ranges with a lot of structures and loot. Here's a look at five of the best ones after The Wild Update.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer
Double Spawn Mountains and 4 other great mountain seeds for the Java edition of Minecraft 1.19
1) Scattered Mountain Line
The seed is: 2117929329532767790
- Center of the mountain range: 2800, 1300
- Zombie Village: 288, 16
- Pillager Outpost: 640, 656
- Pillager Outpost: 656, 1376
- Village: 368, 1152
- Village: 832, 1248
- Village: 1120, 1184
- Ancient City: 3176, 856
- Ancient City: 2504, 1608
- Ancient City: 2744, 1624
- Ancient City: 2856, 2088
- Witch Hut: 3800, 1656
- Witch Hut: 4168, 1864
This seed spawns Minecraft players next to a small savannah with a zombie village within.
To the south of spawn is a badlands biome and another savannah, which contains two pillager outposts and three different villages. There is a line of mountains across the small inland sea to the east. This mountain range contains four different ancient cities underneath it. There is also a small swamp further east, with two witch huts.
The villages should prepare Minecraft players enough to take on both the pillager outposts and the witch huts.
2) Coastal Mountains
The seed is: 4232704576908499638
- Center of the mountains: 1400, -2200
- Village: -224, 784
- Village: -336, 64
- Village: 1280, -1312
- Village: 640, -1616
- Village: 928, -2464
- Village: 1456, -2624
- Village: 1712, -2528
- Village: 1104, -3104
- Village: 720, -3056
- Village: 0, -2912
- Village: 1360, -3504
- Ancient City: 1240, -2248
- Ancient City: 1384, -2840
- Pillager Outpost: 816, -2800
This seed spawns Minecraft players in a small coastal savannah biome, with a village immediately to the west of spawn and a second village to the south of spawn.
Players should loot these villages for food and get some wood to make a boat. This is because they will need to cross an ocean to the north to get to a small mountain range with a lot of useful structures.
There are three separate mountains, all contained within a combination of plains biomes and meadows. A pillager outpost is located in the center of an ovular river near the mountains. Ancient cities lie underneath two of the mountains.
Additionally, there are nine villages all within a few hundred blocks of the mountains, which should be more than enough to keep players afloat.
3) Double Spawn Mountains
The seed is: -2315388068115260991
- Basement Igloo: 376, -776
- Village: 256, -464
- Village: 368, -1040
- Village: 400, -1360
- Village: 912, -928
- Village: -464, 672
- Village: -688, 624
- Village: -880, 384
- Woodland Mansion: 600, -2088
- Ancient City: 40, -200
- Ancient City: 456, -568
- Ancient City: 872, -584
- Ancient City: 168, -968
- Ancient City: 984, -1048
- Ancient City: -360, -1016
- Ancient City: -584, -1080
- Ancient City: 136, -1416
This seed spawns Minecraft players immediately south of a large and sprawling mountain biome. These mountains have a total of eight ancient cities underneath them, so players will have many ancient city chests to loot, and ample opportunity to take on the Warden.
The seed also features different villages. There is a small snowy biome that managed to spawn an igloo with a basement. A woodland mansion is also located almost immediately north of spawn.
There are additional villages to the south and southeast for players who are looking for even more loot. Players can get iron gear, diamonds, obsidian, and food from these villages.
4) Mountain Spawns and Structures
The seed is: 183039730702622458
- Villager: 1168, 608
- Villager: 1216, 96
- Villager: 400, 128
- Villager: -240, 624
- Villager: -1008, 48
- Villager: 128, -368
- Villager: 753, -688
- Villager: 352, -1024
- Pillager Outpost: -144, -384
- Pillager Outpost: 1168, -896
- Pillager Outpost: 256, -752
- Pillager Outpost: 304, -1344
- Woodland Mansion: -552, -904
- Basement Igloo: 232, -952
- Ancient City: 120, 104
- Ancient City: 568, -296
- Ancient City: -376, -312
This seed is refreshing as it spawns Minecraft players right in the center of the mountains. Players won't need to travel to the mountains, unlike most of the other seeds on this list.
There are cold biomes to the south, including taigas and old growth taigas. To the north are snowy plains, in which players can find two pillager outposts, a village, and a basement igloo, where players can get a golden apple.
A woodland mansion is located to the northwest, alongside a third pillager outpost. There are seven villages in all directions, outside of the snowy biomes.
Additionally, there are three different ancient cities underneath the mountains near spawn. One of them is almost directly underneath the player’s feet upon spawning.
5) Quadruple Mansion Mountain Range
The seed is: 9044596584432466666
- Mountain Range 1: -3900, -2200
- Mountain Range 2: -4800, -2800
- Woodland Mansion: -2056, -2376
- Woodland Mansion: -3304, -2136
- Woodland Mansion: -4440, -696
- Woodland Mansion: -3496, -3512
- Village: -2176, -1888
- Village: -2176, -1632
- Village: -3168, -2032
- Village: -3536, -3584
- Village: -4240, -2896
- Village: -5232, -2560
- Pillager Outpost: -2208, -1216
- Ancient City: -3784, -1112
- Ancient City: -4072, -2088
- Ancient City: -3608, -2552
- Ancient City: -3304, -2968
- Ancient City: -3768, -2888
- Ancient City: -4520, -2568
- Ancient City: -4552, -2872
- Ancient City: -4776, -2984
- Ancient City: -4152, -3256
- Ancient City: -4472, -3336
- Ancient City: -5144, -3352
This seed spawns Minecraft players in a small forest biome on the coastline. It also features a mangrove swamp, along with some villages to the east.
However, the real draw of this seed is about 5000 blocks to the west, where players will find a decently sized mountain range. There are 11 different ancient cities underneath these mountains. There are also numerous villages and even a pillager outpost nearby for players to check out.
Another great part about this seed is the presence of four different woodland mansions, all located within 2000 blocks of each other. Due to how rare these structures are, having this many so close to each other is incredible.