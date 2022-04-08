5 easiest enchantments to obtain in Minecraft (and 5 not so easy)

Applicable to many different pieces of gear in Minecraft, enchantments are a great way to improve an item's utility or effectiveness at its defined job, be that harvesting, collection, or combat.

Although there is a wide array of available enchantments in Minecraft, not all of them are equally accessible. Some enchantments are much more obtainable than others, though many of the rarest enchantments are considerably more helpful.

This isn't always the case, as plenty of standard enchantments of various ranks can still get the job done for players. Regardless, there are certain enchantments to be aware of when players begin to learn the nuances of one of Minecraft's most helpful mechanics.

Minecraft: Easily obtainable enchantments

5) Protection

Iron boots enchanted with Protection (Image via Digminecraft)

The name really says it all. Protection enchantments in Minecraft help protect the player from damage. Depending on the version of the game, each rank of Protection reduces incoming damage by either 4% (Java) or 5% (Bedrock) per rank.

This doesn't account for all sources of damage, hence why enchantments such as Fire Protection exist, but this enchantment is excellent for protecting players from most environmental hazards and hostile mobs. It may be a common enchantment, but Protection is very effective at what it does.

4) Unbreaking

Unbreaking allows players to use their gear for a longer period of time before breaking it (Image via Mojang)

Contrary to what one might think, Unbreaking as a Minecraft enchantment doesn't actually increase the durability of the enchanted item. Instead, each rank of Unbreaking increases the chance that when a tool breaks a block, it won't lose durability. This extends the life of the piece of gear without changing its durability stat.

All the same, this enchantment is excellent for new and veteran players alike, as it brings the utmost utility out of tools such as pickaxes as well as armor. When you've got gear made of valuable materials like diamond and netherite, Unbreaking makes for an excellent way to enhance their lifespan.

3) Power

Power increases the damage of loosed arrows (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes, Minecraft players need a little more kick from their bow. Enter Power, which increases the damage that arrows deal when they connect with their targets. With a maximum rank of five, players can deal up to 15 damage from a single fully-drawn arrow.

Meanwhile, a critical at maximum rank and draw can deal up to 25 damage, which is very impressive from a damage standpoint. Not all fights can be won in melee combat, so it doesn't hurt to have boosted damage from one's ranged weapon.

2) Efficiency

Efficiency increases a tool's mining speed (Image via Mojang)

There's no doubt about it, mining materials and blocks in Minecraft takes time. Fortunately, an accessible enchantment like Efficiency can help with that significantly. Each rank of Efficiency increases the tool's mining speed, improving the time that players can break blocks and collect them.

Furthermore, the enchantment increases the chance that an axe is capable of stunning a shield when struck, beginning with a 25% chance increase and jumping up 5% with each rank, maximizing at 50% at Efficiency V.

1) Sharpness

Sharpness improves a weapon's overall damage (Image via Mojang)

An applicable enchantment to place on swords and axes in Minecraft, Sharpness is a common and very effective enchantment to use. Sharpness provides extra damage each time an enchanted sword or axe strikes a target. As the rank increases to a maximum of rank five, players can deal up to three additional damage in Minecraft: Java Edition and five more in Bedrock Edition.

It may not seem like much, but the extra damage dealt from a Sharpness weapon adds up quickly. Slap it on a favorite diamond or netherite sword and see just how well it can work in melee combat.

Minecraft: Enchantments that are considerably more rare

5) Mending

Mending helps keep players' gear in top shape (Image via Mojang)

A particularly helpful enchantment in Minecraft, similar to Unbreaking, Mending uses experience points to repair a player's gear. Any enchanted gear currently in the player's hands or in their armor slots will restore two durability points per every point of experience obtained from experience orbs from any source.

If multiple pieces of gear on a Minecraft player have Mending enchanted to them, one will be randomly selected to be repaired. This allows players to use things like experience farms to keep their gear in perfect condition, making it an incredibly helpful enchantment to utilize, especially on higher-quality items.

4) Infinity

Ammunition is a thing of the past with Infinity (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players likely enjoy firing bows at hostile mobs, but they always have to keep their ammunition count on their minds. Not so with the Infinity enchantment, which prevents ammunition from being consumed when arrows are fired.

Granted, players need at least one arrow for the enchantment to work its magic, but that's a small price to pay for what is essentially unlimited ammunition. As long as players have one arrow and durability left on their bow, they can fire away.

3) Soul Speed

Soul Speed can help players out significantly in the Nether (Image via Mojang)

As a Minecraft player, it's always pretty annoying when you're traversing the Nether and you get stuck in soul sand or soul soil. It slows you down, and you sink a bit, and overall it's just very inconvenient. However, if Minecraft players are fortunate enough to spot an enchanted book with Soul Speed, they can amend that issue considerably.

With a maximum rank of three, Soul Speed can be applied on boots and allows players to move quickly across soul sand and soul soil. At max rank, players receive a 61.5% speed boost while traversing soul soil or soul sand, though the durability of their boots depletes quite quickly.

2) The Curse Enchantments

The two curse enchantments don't quite assist players, but are rare nonetheless (Image via Mojang)

Curse of Binding and Curse of Vanishing are negative enchantments that can be found and placed on gear. Curse of Binding prevents a player from removing an enchanted piece of gear unless they die, while Curse of Vanishing causes an item to completely despawn when a player drops it upon death.

In Hardcore Mode, Curse of Binding becomes particularly difficult to deal with and Curse of Vanishing becomes more or less useless. Regardless, these enchantments can make for fun pranks if nothing else. Just be sure to double-check your gear before you equip it.

1) Frost Walker

Frost Walker makes crossing bodies of water a breeze (Image via Mojang)

It's a difficult enchantment to find in Minecraft, and in all honesty, Frost Walker is a tad bit situational, much like Soul Speed. What does it accomplish? Simply put, Frost Walker allows players to cross bodies of water by turning water blocks into ice.

Furthermore, the enchantment also removes the damage players would normally take from standing on magma blocks or campfires. This enchantment makes things awfully easy for building on water, but admittedly doesn't have a ton of use past the functions it possesses.

Edited by R. Elahi