5 interesting uses of debug sticks in Minecraft

The debug stick is an exciting item within Minecraft. It was originally added by the developers to be used by the developers to make testing all the blocks added to the game more accessible, as they could use the debug stick to check all possible variants of the block’s block state.

However, players can give themselves a debug stick by using the /give or /item command in the console. Players can use this debug stick to do some interesting things for potential creative mode builds.

Diving into uses of the debug stick

5) Half Doors

A door with changed halves and split down the center (Image via Minecraft)

The ability to change doors is a particularly unique and undeniably interesting application of the debug stick. Players can use the debug stick on doors to reverse which half of the door is on top and which half is on the bottom. Players can then break the top half of this changed door, and this odd half door will generally work as expected.

Players could use these as a new type of fence gate or even mimic real-life half doors typically associated with rural farmhouses.

4) Hanging Ladders

Ladders are a classic Minecraft item. They can be placed on a wall to allow players to travel vertically from different elevation levels to others. Typically, Minecraft ladders require there to be a block behind them that they are then placed onto.

However, with the debug stick, players can edit ladders, changing their orientation so that they are not on any walls and have no backing blocks. Players can still climb these ladders, though they can only do so from the direction that would normally be the front of the ladder were still on a wall.

3) Infinite Furnaces/Redstone Lamps

One of the most exciting uses for the debug stick is the ability for players to set the status of light-source blocks that typically require fuel or power sources. For example, players can set furnaces to burn constantly, even if there are no fuel or smelting materials.

This can also be done to lighting blocks requiring redstone power, such as a redstone lamp. Players can use the debug stick on the redstone lamp to set it to be considered powered by the game, causing it to be lit.

2) Changing Note Blocks

Changing the instrument of a note block (Image via Minecraft)

This is a more gimmicky use of the debug stick. Note blocks are an exciting block in the game, producing a different sound depending on what block is beneath them or if there is air beneath them. Typically, this results in a lot of breaking blocks and placing new blocks to experiment and see what block relates to which instrument.

However, players can use the debug stick on a note block to change the instrument associated with it, even without changing which block the note block is sitting on.

1) Editing Redstone Power Levels

Editing the power level of redstone dust (Image via Minecraft)

This is the most mechanical use of the debug stick. There are a lot of potential situations where players experimenting with redstone might want to see how their potential build or farm interacts with different levels of redstone power input.

Players can use the debug stick on a redstone dust to manually set the redstone power the dust has and sends it to nearby components. This ranges from between zero to the maximum power level of 15.

