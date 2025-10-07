Minecraft Actions & Stuff add-on 1.6 update released, featuring The Copper Age support, new animations, and more

Minecraft Actions & Stuff add-on's 1.6 update has officially been released. This is one of the most popular add-ons in Bedrock Edition that brings loads of animation and texture changes, making the game feel more realistic and alive. Ever since the add-on's release, its developers have worked on several new features. This is the sixth update that adds new features from the recently released The Copper Age game drop.

Ad

Here is everything to know about the Minecraft Actions & Stuff add-on 1.6 update.

Every major new feature and change in Minecraft Actions & Stuff add-on 1.6 update

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad

Trending

In Minecraft Actions & Stuff add-on 1.6 update, the Copper Golem takes center stage. The new golem released with The Copper Age game drop is now perfectly implemented in the add-on with additional animations while being idle, inspecting items, getting hit by lightning, or even getting oxidized. Its chest interaction animations have also improved.

Other features from The Copper Age game drop are also integrated, adding a full set of copper-based gear: armor, tools, chains, torches, bars, lanterns, and more. Many copper items receive polished 3D models and cohesive textures, reinforcing the theme of copper as a core visual and gameplay element.

Ad

Riding animations have drastically improved (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Riding animations have also become more immersive. The animations change depending on which mount the player is on, like horses, donkeys, llamas, boats, camels, and more. Even mounted mobs like spiders, ravagers, skeleton horses, etc., see new movement behaviors when being ridden. The update also refines horse armor textures.

Ad

The update also brings a new elytra barrel rolling animation. This is possible in midair by crouching and alternating directions with each key press. Subtle motion animations and wind-trail particles enhance traveling using the elytra.

Another unique movement animation in this update is when players drink a potion of swiftness, which triggers a dash animation plus a dust trail, making sprinting feel more dynamic.

Holding a water bucket and jumping off a high place will also have a new animation. When jumping with a bucket, the character will hold the bucket over their head while falling down.

Ad

Water bucket held above head while falling (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Environmental blocks like beehives drip honey, and cartography tables show a spinning globe. Even cows and pigs budge with tail swishes and wagging. Several block textures’ undersides (e.g., beehive, furnace) are now shown, resolving visual inconsistencies.

Ad

Menus and UI also get polished in Minecraft Actions & Stuff add-on 1.6 update. A new menu panorama and revised pause menu icons are teased. The update as a whole layers on freshness and personality, making the world feel more reactive, magical, and alive.

For more details about every new feature and change in the 1.6 update, players can head to Actions & Stuff's official website for changelogs.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!