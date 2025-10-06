Minecraft Bedrock releases quick 1.21.112 update for PlayStation

Mojang has released a quick Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.112 hotfix for PlayStation to resolve persistent issues relating to previous worlds after the latest Copper Age update. Hotfixes are minor updates that introduce important resolutions to critical issues and bugs to ensure that players get the optimal gameplay experience.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Bedrock hotfix update for PlayStation and the changes introduced with it.

Mojang releases quick Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.112 hotfix for PlayStation

Mojang has released a Minecraft Bedrock hotfix for PlayStation users to address an issue with existing world files after the latest game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang has released the Minecraft 1.21.112 hotfix, a quick Minecraft update for PlayStation users to address a critical issue where worlds opened from previous versions on PlayStation could sometimes load with incorrect or missing chunk generation and save data.

The hotfix essentially ensured that all existing worlds retained their game data and chunks were loaded without any issues, ensuring that gamers can enjoy the array of features in the Copper Age game drop with ease.

It is worth noting that the update is only for PlayStation devices. Here's how you can download the update on your console:

Navigate to the console's homepage and locate Minecraft or search for it in your library. Now, select Options and choose the "Check for Updates" option. It is recommended to ensure that you are connected to the internet before you queue the update.

Once located, the update will be added to your queue. Next, wait for the files and assets to be downloaded and installed before you launch the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.112 update and its features successfully installed.

It is recommended that PlayStation players download the 1.21.112 hotfix for Bedrock at the earliest to ensure they can enjoy the latest updates without any issues and yearn for the mines in peace.

