This Minecraft mod is a must-have for Elytra fans

The gaming community has tons of Minecraft mods that can greatly enhance the gameplay, offering many improvements and features that can make the experience more fun. Similarly, there's a particular mod that is a must-have for Elytra fans, helping gamers unlock an array of cool tricks and ways to use the item.

The Do a Barrel Roll mod for Minecraft adds advanced flight controls to the elytra, allowing players to navigate with ease rather than relying on gliding. Here's everything you need to know about the mod and how you can get your hands on it.

How to install the Do a Barrel Roll Minecraft mod

Use the Curseforge launcher to download and install the Do a Barrel Roll Minecraft mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/enjarai)

The Do a Barrel Roll Minecraft mod can be installed by using any mod loader that has Fabric/Forge/NeoForge installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader with Fabric running game version 1.21.8.

Here's how you can download and install the Do a Barrel Roll Minecraft mod:

Head over to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you have not already installed it. Once done, simply log in and register with your linked Microsoft account. Navigate to the top bar and search for the Do a Barrel Roll mod for Minecraft by enjarai. Alternatively, you can click on this link to head to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the Do a Barrel Roll mod manually, just click on the black Download button located on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, just drag and place it in the mods folder of your desired instance's directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Fabric/NeoForge/Forge installed or are new to installing packs and dependencies, use the Curseforge mod loader to make the installation process seamless. For installation using the Curseforge mod loader, click on the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side of the Download button. Now, wait for the deep link to open on the installed app. Once the Curseforge app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the Do a Barrel Roll mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended to install it on a fresh installation. This prevents any conflicts with other mods, shaders, or data packs and avoids unexpected corruption during runtime. Now, name your instance and click on the Create button. Once done, you will be redirected to the installed mod's page. Wait while the required files and assets are downloaded and installed. Next, click the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Do a Barrel Roll mod successfully installed.

For manual installation of the Minecraft mod in versions running on the Fabric API, you must install the CICADA dependency to ensure the base mod functions as intended. Simply download and place it in the same folder as the Do a Barrel Roll mod to ensure it works flawlessly. If this seems like too much effort, you can always opt for automatic installation using the Curseforge launcher.

Features of the Do a Barrel Roll Minecraft mod

The Do a Barrel Roll Minecraft mod greatly improves the flight ability of elytra and offers more control options (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/enjarai)

The Do a Barrel Roll is a unique Minecraft mod that greatly expands the flight functionality of the Elytra, adding X and Y axis maneuverability. The mod adds advanced flight abilities, allowing players to use their mouse axes and the A/D keys to deftly strafe and navigate the powerful item.

The Minecraft mod also reworks the camera, offering a completely unlocked point of view that makes the flight more fun while keeping it semi-realistic. The full pitch, yaw, and roll controls simulate the movements of a light aircraft, which allows players to truly fly using the Elytra rather than gliding aimlessly.

Apart from this, the Do a Barrel Roll Minecraft mod features a highly customisable config screen via ModMenu and YACL that lets players adjust a wide range of control options. Gamers can tweak parameters such as elytra activation restrictions, bank angles, sensitivity, and more to create a truly immersive flight experience.

