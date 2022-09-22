Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.40.22 beta patch notes: Experimental features, bug fixes, and more

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time and probably has the longest and most well-documented development history in all of gaming. With this popularity comes a large fandom of players looking to try and guess what comes next.

While news regarding 1.20 is scarce, there have been several minor updates to 1.19 that have ironed out several bugs, making the game even better and smoother than it was. The latest of these preview builds is Bedrock 1.19.40.22. Detailed below is everything being added with this update.

All of the bug fixes and changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.40.22

While there haven't been many changes in terms of new gameplay additions, a plethora of bugs have been fixed in the update:

Bug Fixes

Spectator Mode players will no longer make a sound when entering or exiting a bubble column. (MCPE-161536

Scaffolding now burns at the correct rate: ¼ of an item. (MCPE-42949)

Breaking the block below, a snow-covered flower will now drop the flower rather than a layer of snow. (MCPE-61609)

Copying a bubble column with the /clone command no longer results in invisible water. (MCPE-153903)

The change that caused arrows and tridents to stop moving was reverted. (MCPE-162085)

An issue that caused the Wither’s effect damage to be reduced by armor was fixed. (MCPE-159407)

Fixed an issue where beacons would suddenly vanish when viewed from a distance.

Drowned will no longer change their held items when attacking. (MCPE-40288)

The images for the three touch control schemes in the touch settings menu have been improved.

Fixed an issue where players could not drag, drop, or select items from the equipment page.

Changed the color of the text descriptions for the ‘Darkness Effect Strength’ and ‘Notification Duration’ accessibility options to a lighter shade to make them easier to read. (MCPE-162047)

Fixed an issue where player could not swap unstackable items with touch controls.

Fixed a bug where EntityHurtEvent would not fire on player death.

Technical Updates

The recipe for torches one of the recipes to be updated (Image via Minecraft)

Removed the markers for The Wild Update entity behaviors and components that labeled them experimental.

Added documentation for Minecraft:heartbeat and rephrased some preexisting documentation.

Added support for recipes to use item tags directly rather than item names.

Added new item tags.

Converted several recipes from code into their own recipe files.

Added several recipes using the new tags to override older, item-specific recipes, though these older recipes still exist for backward compatibility. These recipes include:

Barrel, beehive, bookshelf, bowl, brewing stand, campfire, cartography table, chest, composter, crafting table, daylight detector, fire charge, fletching table, furnace, grindstone, jukebox, lectern, loom, noteblock, painting, piston, shield, smithing table, smoker, soul campfire, soul torch, stick, stone tools, torch, tripwire hook, wooden tools

Experimental Technical Features

A skeleton horse, which is an entity with a new unique ID in this Preview (Image via Minecraft)

Implemented the has_property, int_property, bool_property, float_property, and enum_property actor behavior filters

Updated the API in several ways:

Removed even tick- called each tick

Added run()- to queue a callback to run the next tick, re-queue each tick to get behavior similar to tick event

Renamed block property id to typeId

Renamed block component id to typeId

Renamed entity id to typeId

Added a read-only entity property id: string- which returns a unique identifier for the entity, which will remain consistent across world loads.

Renamed the entity component id to typeId

Renamed the item component id to typeId

Renamed the item stack property id to typeId

Renamed experimental GameTest Frameworks to Beta APIs, which are still needed to access all beta APIs, including core Minecraft APIs and GameTest APIs.

Players looking to opt-in to the beta program can do so via the Xbox app or the Minecraft launcher.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far