Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 hotfix update: All changes and fixes

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 hotfix update is out now. This build follows the much-awaited 1.21.60 release and addresses certain critical issues. Apart from addressing bugs, it also deploys certain changes for stability and performance to improve the gameplay experience for players.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 hotfix update.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 hotfix update addresses critical issues affecting gameplay

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update makes critical bug fixes and changes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang just released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 hotfix update following the much-awaited 1.21.60 build. This hotfix is intended to address crucial issues that affect gameplay features as well as make changes and balances to ensure seamless performance.

As part of the update, the build addresses an issue that could cause players to see an error message when attempting to join their Realms, the multiplayer server in the game. Additionally, it also fixes a critical bug where a player could stay moving diagonally after opening a menu. The issue where the Lectern would randomly tick and emit a Redstone signal has also been remedied.

The update also rectifies a crash that would occur while loading or creating a project in the editor due to custom blocks accessing material instances before they were loaded. Additionally, hoglins and zoglins can now be consistently hit by projectiles again.

Perhaps one of the most significant changes is that Keep Inventory is back to being a cheat on all difficulties. Earlier, players on Easy and Peaceful mode could get back their inventories after death without any additional steps. However, it seems that this feature will now be considered a cheat, preventing players from earning achievements if it is enabled.

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 hotfix update is out now for all compatible platforms. Players are recommended to update to the latest version to enjoy these bug fixes and performance improvements.

How will the change to Keep Inventory affect Minecraft gameplay

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 hotfix update has now classified the Keep Inventory feature as a cheat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Keep Inventory feature essentially makes players immune to loss since there are unlimited respawns. The feature essentially allowed players of these game modes to get away with anything, quite literally.

However, the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 hotfix update seems to categorize the Keep Inventory feature as a cheat. Players will now have to enable the option from the cheats tab. Naturally, this will disable the ability to earn achievements. This change could be a major setback for casual players who will not be able to earn in-game accolades by playing in the Peaceful and Easy mode anymore.

