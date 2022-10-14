Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.50.20 patch notes: Spectator mode, parity changes, and more

This week is going to be busy and tedious for Mojang as Minecraft Live 2022 is set to take place on Saturday. Still, developers were able to squeeze in a beta and preview release for Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

It has been a long time since Mojang released the 1.19 Wild Update for Bedrock Edition. Around the time of its release, developers began working on adding the spectator mode. This feature was exclusive to Minecraft Java Edition and, finally, is now in the Bedrock Edition beta 1.19.50.20 as an experimental feature.

After many updates, the base version of the game is getting spectator mode along with tons of parity changes. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the patch notes for the new Minecraft beta.

Minecraft beta 1.19.20.20 for Bedrock Edition: Major features and changes

Spectator mode

Spectator mode has moved from an experimental toggle into the base game

Players can go in and out of spectator mode using the Personal game mode in the Settings Menu or the '/gamemode spectator' command, if cheats are enabled.

Spectators have a reduced HUD that does not show the crosshair, hotbar, XP, health, hunger, or armor UI elements.

Player's inventory, health, held items etc are unchanged when switching into Spectator Mode and when you leave Spectator Mode.

Spectators are always flying and cannot be grounded.

Spectators pass through solid blocks and entities without collision.

Spectators can see out of solid objects when inside blocks.

Spectators cannot take damage and are not affected by any blocks, mobs, items, portals or effects.

Spectators cannot use items or interact with blocks or mobs.

Spectators cannot open their inventory or interact with block UIs like chests.

Spectators cannot be seen by mobs or other players except other players in spectator mode.

Spectators are not needed to sleep to pass the night.

Spectators appear as a transparent floating head to other players in spectator mode.

When playing in first person, spectators do not see their arm or held item.

Spectators generate chunks if they fly to new chunks.

Spectators do not spawn any mobs.

Non-persistent mobs around spectators will check for distance to any non-spectators when deciding if they should despawn.

Commands can select and act on spectators.

Open container, Command Block, or Structure Block screens now close when players enter spectator mode.

Spectator mode now appears on the list of Personal Game Modes in Settings.

Blocks

Dirt Path and Farmland collision are now one pixel lower.

Players swimming above Mud will not have their screen covered.

Projectiles landing on Mud will not repeatedly shake.

Amphibious mobs no longer have trouble pathfinding around Mud Blocks.

Mud and Soul Sand Block bounding boxes now matches their visual bounding boxes for when a player places the blocks.

Sugar Cane will break on next random tick when its water source is removed.

Fixed a bug where placed Light Blocks were invisible even while selecting a Light Block.

Gameplay

Fixed blocks flickering when moved by Pistons.

Fixed an issue where breeding mobs with applied effects would result in the offspring having the effect bonuses permanently applied.

Piston's arm now extends more smoothly.

Blocks attached to Pistons now move more smoothly.

Fixed a bug that could cause the player to teleport back to a portal after exiting it.

Fixed an issue where signs would not play a placement sound when placed.

Maps corrupted by black pixels can now be repaired by revisiting corrupted areas. Previously affected maps can now be repaired by holding in main or off hand.

Minecraft Bedrock beta has lots of other changes as well; those mentioned here are just the major ones. Interested players can go through the official patch notes to learn about everything new in this beta release.

