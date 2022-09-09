Minecraft Championship (MCC) 25: First half of competing teams announced

The official MCC Logo (Image via MCC)

Minecraft Championship is an event that aims to pit the biggest names and content creators in the community against each other in back-to-back competitive minigames to see who the best of the best are. The most recent of these events to be announced is MCC 25, which will take place on September 25 at 8:00 pm BST.

With an event this large and involving the most famous people in the fandom, viewers have been anxiously anticipating the announcement of the teams for the event. The first five of the event’s 10 total teams were just announced, and the teams and their players are detailed below.

Noxcrew have begun hyping Minecraft Championship 25

Red Rabbits

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Red Rabbits



@sapnap @FoolishGamers @DropsByPonk @vGumiho



Watch them in MCC on Saturday September 24th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Red RabbitsWatch them in MCC on Saturday September 24th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Red Rabbits 👑@sapnap @FoolishGamers @DropsByPonk @vGumihoWatch them in MCC on Saturday September 24th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/qImYthnC0W

This team version consists of players Sapnap, Foolish Gamers, vGumiho, and Ponk.

Sapnap has a viral YouTube channel with more than 4.5 million subscribers and a large Twitch account with more than three million followers.

Foolish Gamers is a YouTube channel with 457 thousand subscribers and a much larger Twitch channel at 1.8 million followers.

Ponk is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber that focuses mainly on Minecraft. They have more than 700 thousand Twitch followers, and their YouTube account has nearly 120 thousand subscribers.

vGumiho is a Twitch streamer with more than 200 thousand followers. They also have a YouTube channel where they upload highlights and VODs, which has nearly 25 thousand subscribers.

Orange Ocelots

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Orange Ocelots



@hannahxxrose @aimseytv @VelvetIsCake @5uppps



Watch them in MCC on Saturday September 24th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Orange OcelotsWatch them in MCC on Saturday September 24th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Orange Ocelots 👑@hannahxxrose @aimseytv @VelvetIsCake @5upppsWatch them in MCC on Saturday September 24th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/pWxehfkP0s

The Orange Ocelots is made of Hannahxxrose, Aimsey, Velvet, and 5up.

Hannahxxrose runs a YouTube channel with 786 thousand subscribers and streams on Twitch to 1.2 million followers.

Aimsey has a YouTube channel with 176 thousand subscribers and a Twitch account with a much larger 835 thousand followers.

Velvet is a Twitch streamer with 164 thousand followers. They play a decent variety of games. They also have a YouTube channel with just over 10 thousand subscribers, though there is no content on the channel yet.

5up has a Twitch account with a million followers and also runs a YouTube channel with around 700 thousand subscribers.

Yellow Yaks

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Yellow Yaks



@Punztw @Antfrost @shelbygraces @BlushiMC



Watch them in MCC on Saturday September 24th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Yellow YaksWatch them in MCC on Saturday September 24th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Yellow Yaks 👑@Punztw @Antfrost @shelbygraces @BlushiMCWatch them in MCC on Saturday September 24th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/benqDC7Nnd

Members of this team include Punz, Antfrost, Shubble, and Blushi.

Punz is primarily a Twitch streamer with 1.4 million followers that stream various games. They also have a YouTube channel with 364 thousand subscribers and a VOD channel with nearly 20 thousand subscribers.

Antfrost has a YouTube channel where they mostly make Minecraft content with just shy of 800 thousand subscribers. They also have a Twitch account where they play a few different games that have 678 thousand followers.

Shubble has a YouTube channel with around one million subscribers and also runs a Twitch channel with around 427 thousand followers.

Blushi has a Twitch account where they mostly stream Minecraft, though they also do some streaming in the Just Chatting category. They also have a YouTube channel where they upload to just over 50 thousand subscribers.

Lime Llamas

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Lime Llamas



@PeteZahHutt @CaptainSparklez @AntVenom @SolidarityCoUK



Watch them in MCC on Saturday September 24th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Lime LlamasWatch them in MCC on Saturday September 24th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Lime Llamas 👑@PeteZahHutt @CaptainSparklez @AntVenom @SolidarityCoUKWatch them in MCC on Saturday September 24th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/ZgE10iH5ul

This team consists of PeteZahHutt, CaptainSparklez, AntVenom, and Solidarity.

PeteZahHutt does a lot of modded and PvP-oriented content on YouTube, with just shy of 900 thousand subscribers. They also have a Twitch channel, where they stream Minecraft with 443 thousand followers.

CaptainSparklez is one of the oldest Minecraft YouTuber’s still making content for the game. Their YouTube channel has more than 11 million subscribers, and their Twitch account has two million followers.

AntVenom is one of Minecraft’s classic YouTubers, with a 3.25 subscriber count and 182 thousand followers on their Twitch account.

Solidarity is more of a YouTuber than a Twitch streamer, with their YouTube channel having 500 thousand subscribers and their Twitch follower count is 22.9 thousand.

Green Geckos

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Green Geckos



@Smallishbeans @GTWScar @Seapeekay @jojosoIos



Watch them in MCC on Saturday September 24th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Green GeckosWatch them in MCC on Saturday September 24th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Green Geckos 👑@Smallishbeans @GTWScar @Seapeekay @jojosoIosWatch them in MCC on Saturday September 24th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/OL21vYrzBl

This team consists of Smallishbeans, Jojosolos, GoodTimesWithScar, and Seapeekay.

Smallishbeans has a YouTube channel with more than 3.5 million subscribers. Their Twitch follower count, while smaller, is still impressive, at 110 thousand people.

Jojosolos has a Twitch account with 92.9 thousand followers and a YouTube channel with 33.4 thousand subscribers.

GoodTimesWithScar runs a YouTube channel with around two million subscribers and has a Twitch follower count of around 830 thousand. They are very well known for their participation on the HermitCraft server.

Seapeekay has a YouTube channel with 691 thousand subscribers and also runs a Twitch channel that has a total of 281 thousand followers.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen