MCC Island Minecraft server: All you need to know

The MC Championship, or MCC, is a well-known event in the Minecraft community. It pits teams of content creators against one another, with each squad aiming to accumulate the highest number of coins across many rounds.

The Minecraft Championship Island server is bringing these iconic games and events to the public. It will allow players to team up with strangers and friends to experience all that MCC has to offer.

Minecraft Championship Island is MCC’s new official server

A landscape view of the Minecraft Championship Island server's island (Image via MCC)

Minecraft Championship Island is a public Minecraft Java server created by Noxcrew, the same crew that created the MCC. The idea behind the server is to allow the public to play the same high-octane games featured in the MCC with random teams or groups of friends.

Not all of the games found within the MCC will be available at launch. Only four games will be fully available in the server’s beta and at launch. These games are listed below:

Battle Box: Battle Box is a simple game. Two teams of four players each will face off in three one-minute rounds. The goal of these rounds is to reach the point in the center of the map and fill it will wool affiliated with their team’s color. There are different kits that players can choose to allow for a specific playstyle. These kits are scrapper, baller, healer, flanker, trickster, sharpshooter, and gadgeteer.

Sky Battle: Eight teams of four players each will spawn on equally spaced-out islands. There is a single five-minute round in the game, with the goal being to survive for as long as possible against an ever-shrinking world border.

Hole in the Wall: Hole in the Wall is a last-player-standing game. Players start on a center platform with the goal of parkouring their way through ever-approaching walls of slime. As the game progresses, the walls will become faster, and the gaps in them become smaller.

To Get To The Other Side: TGTTOS is played in three rounds of 90 seconds, with 24 total players. Players need to race to get to the end of the map. They can use any means necessary to beat their opponents. At the end of the track is a chicken that players need to punch. This acts as a signal that the player has finished the race.

How can players play on the server?

The different tiers of bundle that include the Minecraft Championship Island's fast pass (Image via MCC)

Unfortunately for most players, the server is not open to the public just yet. It is in the middle of a closed beta to ensure that things are working as intended and to make sure that the server can handle the strain of its player count.

On the one hand, this is good as it should alleviate any risk of server crashes. On the other hand, it limits those who can play on the server currently.

Availability is currently limited to those who have both signed up for the beta and received an email allowing them access. However, Noxcrew is offering a way for players to "Fast Pass" their way onto the server. These Fast Passes will be released in limited quantities alongside wave invites, giving players access to the beta and priority in any server queues.

There are two bundles that have a Fast Pass on the MCC Island store: the Champ and Grand Champ bundles. The Champ bundle includes a Fast Pass, a nameplate, and a chat icon. The Grand Champ bundle also includes a nameplate and chat icon, along with a Fast Pass and several other in-game benefits. These bundles cost 250 gems and 500 gems, respectively.

Gems are purchased with real money, so the cost of the Champ bundle is £24.99 and that of the Grand Champ bundle is £44.99. This converts to $29.47 and $53.05, respectively.

For players who signed up for the waitlist and will not purchase a Fast Pass, the MCC Islands Twitter account routinely tweets whenever a new wave of email invites goes out.

To further test the Minecraft Championship Island server's ability to withstand strain, an open beta will follow the closed beta. Once the open beta has finished, the server will officially be open to all Java players.

