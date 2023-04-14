Minecraft Championship (MCC) 30 date and time revealed

With the Minecraft Championship's "Scuffed" event for April Fool's Day coming to an end earlier this month, Noxcrew had officially confirmed that the next entry to the championship series was on the horizon. The well-known group seems to have kept their word, and the 30th Minecraft Championship will kick off just two weeks from now.

According to the official Minecraft Championship Twitter account, MCC 30 will take place on April 29, 2023 at 8:00 pm BST. As such, it's the 29th canon event in the championship series and the 36th competition overall. On April 29, ten teams, with four content creators each, will battle it out in minigame madness until a lone team is declared the champion.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



Should we bring Skyblockle back for good? Those are your first five teams for MCC 30 - catch us tomorrow to see who else will join the fray ⚔️

Relevant details are fairly light about Minecraft Championship 30 so far, but Noxcrew has helpfully divulged some information to get fans excited.

What we know about Minecraft Championship 30 so far

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Green Geckos



@jojosoIos @PeteZahHutt @Michaelmcchill @KaraCorvus



@jojosoIos @PeteZahHutt @Michaelmcchill @KaraCorvus

Watch them in MCC on Saturday April 29th at 8pm BST!

Even though Minecraft Championship 30 is 15 days away, Noxcrew knows that fans of the long-running competitive series don't enjoy waiting too long. Much like they did in previous entries and to offer an olive branch to fans, Noxcrew has already confirmed half of the teams and content creators that are participating in MCC 30.

At the moment, this is the only information provided, as the lineup of minigames has yet to be unveiled. However, that hasn't stopped MCC fans from already speculating as to which team will emerge as champions this time around.

Confirmed teams and players for Minecraft Championship 30 so far

Red Rabbits - Hannahxxrose, Sapnap, CaptainPuffy, CaptainSparklez

- Hannahxxrose, Sapnap, CaptainPuffy, CaptainSparklez Orange Ocelots - SB737, Blushi, Snifferish, HBomb94

- SB737, Blushi, Snifferish, HBomb94 Yellow Yaks - vGumiho, VelvetIsCake, Antfrost, Purpled

- vGumiho, VelvetIsCake, Antfrost, Purpled Lime Llamas - cubfan135, Ph1LzA, Punz, awesamdude

- cubfan135, Ph1LzA, Punz, awesamdude Green Geckos - jojosolos, PeteZahHutt, Michaelmcchill, Kara Corvus

Within the next few days, it's highly likely that Noxcrew will fill fans in on the final five teams and the players comprising them. After that, it's just a matter of finding out which minigames will be incorporated into the tournament's lineup, and the stage will be set for another thrilling milestone in the long-running competitive series.

Predictors are already picking their teams to win it all, and according to the projection tool created by Smajor1995, there may very well be a narrow difference between the best and worst teams at approximately 700 coins.

Scott Smajor @Smajor1995 Other fun fact, less than 700 coin difference between 10th and 1st using our system! Other fun fact, less than 700 coin difference between 10th and 1st using our system!

A 700-coin difference between the top and bottom teams in MCC 30 would likely be exactly what fans want to see. Such a narrow margin between the coins allotted at the end of minigames between teams means that the tournament will be highly competitive by its general standards, undoubtedly resulting in some of the most intense or exciting moments in recent memory. Obviously, Smajor1995's prediction system is far from foolproof, but fans are hopeful that the prediction system will be correct this time around.

As the championship's debut day approaches, fans will want to stay glued to Minecraft Championships' official Twitter account as well as its YouTube channel for any announcements or new changes made to the format. As always, curveballs can be thrown at any time, which should only make the watching experience more rewarding by the end of the tournament.

