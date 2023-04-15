Minecraft Championship (MCC) 30: Second half of competing teams announced

Since its inception, Minecraft has remained one of the most popular games among players of all ages, thanks to its pixelated graphics and limitless possibilities for creativity and exploration. One of the most exciting events for fans is the Minecraft Championship (MCC) organized by Smajor1995 and Noxcrew.

MCC 30 recently announced the second half of competing teams who will be participating in the event, which is set to take place on Saturday, April 29 at 8 pm BST. Here is everything that players need to know.

Second half of competing teams announced for Minecraft Championship (MCC) 30

The second half of competing teams for MCC 30 includes ten teams of four players from various communities. The communities include SMP Live, SMP Earth, Dream SMP, Hermitcraft, Empires SMP, and Twitch content creators. These communities are well-known, and most of the players are popular streamers and content creators on Twitch and YouTube.

These teams are named after colors and animals, and players will be able to cheer their favorites to victory in the upcoming events.

The list of the second half of teams is as follows:

Pink Parrots

The Pink Parrots for MCC 30 (Image via Nox Crew)

Aimsey

Shadoune666

Tubbo

Sylvee

Purple Pandas

The Purple Pandas for MCC 30 (Image via Nox Crew)

Solidarity

FireBreathMan

InTheLittleWood

Smajor

Blue Bats

The Blue Bats for MCC 30 (Image via Nox Crew)

Krtzyy

Fruitberries

FalseSymmetry

Shubble

Aqua Axolotls

The Aqua Axolotls for MCC 30 (Image via Nox Crew)

Illumina

5up

impulseSV

GoodTimesWithScar

Cyan Coyotes

The Cyan Coyotes for MCC 30 (Image via Nox Crew)

Ranboo

TommyInnit

TheOrionSound

Seapeekay

What exactly is the Minecraft Championship (MCC)?

The Minecraft Championship is a monthly Minecraft tournament where ten teams of four players compete in eight different games that focus on various core skills in Minecraft.

These games include parkour, survival games, build battle, bingo, and more. Players vote for a game at the start of each round in the Decision Dome. Power-ups are given randomly to teams, which can help them during the competition.

The two teams with the most coins at the end of the tournament go head-to-head in Dodgebolt, a 4v4 archery game to determine the winner. Dodgebolt is a game that requires players to shoot arrows at their opponents to eliminate them from the game. The last team standing wins the match.

What do players get out of winning at MCC?

As a reward for their skill and success, players receive a prestigious MCC coin and a gold medal upon securing five wins. The MCC coin serves as a valuable item that players can proudly display to showcase their participation in a championship-winning team, and it grants them bragging rights within the Minecraft community.

How can fans watch the upcoming event?

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 30 is an exciting event for fans, and players who are eager to watch it can do so in several ways. The official Nox Crew Twitch stream provides an excellent way to watch the event live on Saturday, April 29 at 8 pm BST.

Additionally, players can check out their favorite content creators' streams to watch the MCC 30. Some creators will broadcast the event, giving viewers a chance to watch the action and follow their preferred team or player. Checking out content creators' streams provides a unique way to enjoy the event and experience different perspectives on the game.

Lastly, the Minecraft Championship's 30th edition will be available to watch on YouTube. Players who prefer to watch the event at their convenience can catch it on the official Nox Crew YouTube channel. The video will be available soon after the event, and players can still experience the hype and excitement of watching the MCC 30 even if they've missed the livestream.

