Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025: Winners, final standings, and more

The much-awaited Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025, has come to an end. The action-packed live event at this year's Twitchcon saw 40 of the most popular Minecraft streamers battling it out across different games to collect the most coins and emerge victorious in the final round, Dodgebolt.
Here's everything you need to know about the winners and final standings of Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025.
Who won the Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025?
The Pink Parrots reigned supreme in the Minecraft Championship The Copper Crown 2025, claiming the victor's crown by defeating the Purple Pandas in the final game of Dodgebolt. The team, comprising GeminTay, GoodTimesWithScar, Grian, and fruitberries, dominated in Dodgebolt and became the last ones standing.
The finale saw members of both teams participate in Dodgebolt, where they fired arrows at each other with the hopes of eliminating the opposition and being the last team standing. Despite a really close finale, the Pink Parrots won the final when Grian eliminated fanfan and 4cvit in succession and emerged victorious.
Final standings of Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025
The MCC The Copper Crown 2025 featured several rounds of challenging games where the teams competed to get the most coins. The top two teams, Pink Parrots and Purple Pandas, qualified for the final round.
Here is the number of coins collected by each player in The Copper Crown 2025:
Pink Parrots
Total: 15973 coins
Members:
- GeminiTay
- GoodTimeWithScar
- Grian
- fruitberries
Purple Pandas
Total: 15937 coins
Members:
- 4CVIT
- 5uppp
- Eskay22
- fanfan
Orange Ocelots
Total: 14517 coins
Members:
- ConnorEatsPants
- ItzMasayoshi
- Purpled
- Sneegsnag
Blue Bats
Total: 12747 coins
Members:
- OrionSound
- PearlescentMoon
- Smajor1995
- SolidarityGaming
Cyan Coyotes
Total: 11694 coins
Members:
- CaptainSparklez
- PeteZahHutt
- Sykkuno
- TeanaKitten
Green Geckos
Total: 11664 coins
Members:
- BaboAbe
- FoolishG
- Tubbo_
- sleepai
Lime Llamas
Total: 9900 coins
Members:
- OwengeJuice
- Renthedog
- falsesymmetry
- impulseSV
Aqua Axolotls
Total: 9865 coins
Members:
- ShubbleYT
- aimsey
- hannahxxrose
- xRizzBars
Red Rabbits
Total: 9823 coins
Members:
- OllieGamerz
- Shadoune777
- aldo_geo
- deusamir
Yellow Yaks
Total: 9443 coins
Members:
- Cambam010
- Seapeekay
- bekyamon
- soupforeloise
Apart from the team counts, some players racked up impressive individual coin counts, contributing significantly to the team's overall score. Here are the top five streamers who earned the most amount of coins in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025:
- fruitberries:2664
- PeteZahHutt :2365
- Purpled:2365
- Eskay22 : 2306
- 4CVIT :2240
