Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025: Winners, final standings, and more

The much-awaited Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025, has come to an end. The action-packed live event at this year's Twitchcon saw 40 of the most popular Minecraft streamers battling it out across different games to collect the most coins and emerge victorious in the final round, Dodgebolt.

Here's everything you need to know about the winners and final standings of Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025.

Who won the Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025?

The Pink Parrots won the Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025 (Image via Twitch.com)

The Pink Parrots reigned supreme in the Minecraft Championship The Copper Crown 2025, claiming the victor's crown by defeating the Purple Pandas in the final game of Dodgebolt. The team, comprising GeminTay, GoodTimesWithScar, Grian, and fruitberries, dominated in Dodgebolt and became the last ones standing.

The finale saw members of both teams participate in Dodgebolt, where they fired arrows at each other with the hopes of eliminating the opposition and being the last team standing. Despite a really close finale, the Pink Parrots won the final when Grian eliminated fanfan and 4cvit in succession and emerged victorious.

Final standings of Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025

Here's the final standings of all teams in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025 (Image via MCC.live)

The MCC The Copper Crown 2025 featured several rounds of challenging games where the teams competed to get the most coins. The top two teams, Pink Parrots and Purple Pandas, qualified for the final round.

Here is the number of coins collected by each player in The Copper Crown 2025:

Pink Parrots

Total: 15973 coins

Members:

GeminiTay

GoodTimeWithScar

Grian

fruitberries

Purple Pandas

Total: 15937 coins

Members:

4CVIT

5uppp

Eskay22

fanfan

Orange Ocelots

Total: 14517 coins

Members:

ConnorEatsPants

ItzMasayoshi

Purpled

Sneegsnag

Blue Bats

Total: 12747 coins

Members:

OrionSound

PearlescentMoon

Smajor1995

SolidarityGaming

Cyan Coyotes

Total: 11694 coins

Members:

CaptainSparklez

PeteZahHutt

Sykkuno

TeanaKitten

Green Geckos

Total: 11664 coins

Members:

BaboAbe

FoolishG

Tubbo_

sleepai

Lime Llamas

Total: 9900 coins

Members:

OwengeJuice

Renthedog

falsesymmetry

impulseSV

Aqua Axolotls

Total: 9865 coins

Members:

ShubbleYT

aimsey

hannahxxrose

xRizzBars

Red Rabbits

Total: 9823 coins

Members:

OllieGamerz

Shadoune777

aldo_geo

deusamir

Yellow Yaks

Total: 9443 coins

Members:

Cambam010

Seapeekay

bekyamon

soupforeloise

Apart from the team counts, some players racked up impressive individual coin counts, contributing significantly to the team's overall score. Here are the top five streamers who earned the most amount of coins in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025:

fruitberries:2664 PeteZahHutt :2365 Purpled:2365 Eskay22 : 2306 4CVIT :2240

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

