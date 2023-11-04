Minecraft Championship Party: List of all competing teams and players

Fans of Minecraft Championship (MCC) can celebrate its fourth anniversary with the upcoming Minecraft Championship Party. This exciting event will host 10 teams consisting of popular streamers and content creators as they work their way through minigames to clinch glory. Promising bundles of excitement, players will want more insight into the participating teams and their favorite Minecraft personalities.
The MCC event will kick off on November 11, 2023, and the team rosters have recently been unveiled.
All participating teams and players for Minecraft Championship Party
The Minecraft Championship incorporates eight minigames built on numerous in-game facets, such as combat, parkour, survival, and more.
As teams ascend through the MCC, each minigame becomes more important. After the games conclude, the teams with the two highest scores will participate in a game of Dodgebolt, an exciting twist on dodgeball using arrows.
Presenting high stakes, these teams will need the support of their loyal fans to help them clinch the win. Here are all the lineups for the upcoming Minecraft Championship Party.
Red Rabbits
The Red Rabbits team for MCC Party consists of:
- CaptainSparklez
- KaraCorvus
- Krinios
- Krtzy
Orange Ocelots
The Orange Ocelots team for MCC Party consists of:
- InTheLittleWood
- Owenge_Juice
- Sneegsnag
- bekyamon
Yellow Yaks
The Yellow Yaks team for MCC Party consists of:
- Antfrost
- DarkEyebrows
- Seapeekay
- guqqie
Lime Llamas
The Lime Llamas team for MCC Party consists of:
- cubfan135
- falsesymmetry
- impulseSV
- jojosolos
Green Geckos
The Green Geckos team for MCC Party consists of:
- Grian
- OrionSound
- Smallishbeans
- SolidarityGaming
Cyan Coyotes
The Cyan Coyotes team for MCC Party consists of:
- ElainaExe
- fruitberries
- hannahxxrose
- vGumiho
Aqua Axolotls
The Aqua Axolotls for MCC Party consists of:
- AntVenom
- Michaelmcchill
- Purpled
- Snifferish
Blue Bats
The Blue Bats for MCC Party consists of:
- Drgluon
- FireBreathMan
- KryticZeuZ
- Vixella
Purple Pandas
The Purple Pandas for MCC Party consists of:
- HBomb94
- RedVelvetCake
- ShubbleYT
- ryguyrocky
Pink Parrots
- Ph1LzA
- Ranboo
- Smajor1995
- aimsey
Minecraft Championship celebrates its community
The upcoming MCC Party celebrates more than just its fourth anniversary — it serves as a testament to the vibrant spirit of the Minecraft community. With fan-favorite streamers and content creators banding together in teams, the event promises to be a showcase of skill, strategy, and teamwork.
As November 11, 2023 approaches, fans can pick their team and prepare to be captivated by every parkour jump, combat strategy, and survival tactic. They can watch the event unfold on Twitch, and YouTube via their favorite streamer's channel.