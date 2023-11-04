Minecraft Championship Party: List of all competing teams and players

Fans of Minecraft Championship (MCC) can celebrate its fourth anniversary with the upcoming Minecraft Championship Party. This exciting event will host 10 teams consisting of popular streamers and content creators as they work their way through minigames to clinch glory. Promising bundles of excitement, players will want more insight into the participating teams and their favorite Minecraft personalities.

The MCC event will kick off on November 11, 2023, and the team rosters have recently been unveiled.

All participating teams and players for Minecraft Championship Party

Fans can look forward to the exciting upcoming installment of MCC (Image via Noxcrew)

The Minecraft Championship incorporates eight minigames built on numerous in-game facets, such as combat, parkour, survival, and more.

As teams ascend through the MCC, each minigame becomes more important. After the games conclude, the teams with the two highest scores will participate in a game of Dodgebolt, an exciting twist on dodgeball using arrows.

Presenting high stakes, these teams will need the support of their loyal fans to help them clinch the win. Here are all the lineups for the upcoming Minecraft Championship Party.

Red Rabbits

The Red Rabbits for MCC Party (Image via Noxcrew)

The Red Rabbits team for MCC Party consists of:

CaptainSparklez

KaraCorvus

Krinios

Krtzy

Orange Ocelots

The Orange Ocelots for MCC Party (Image via Noxcrew)

The Orange Ocelots team for MCC Party consists of:

InTheLittleWood

Owenge_Juice

Sneegsnag

bekyamon

Yellow Yaks

The Yellow Yaks for MCC Party (Image via Noxcrew)

The Yellow Yaks team for MCC Party consists of:

Antfrost

DarkEyebrows

Seapeekay

guqqie

Lime Llamas

The Lime Llamas for MCC Party (Image via Noxcrew)

The Lime Llamas team for MCC Party consists of:

cubfan135

falsesymmetry

impulseSV

jojosolos

Green Geckos

The Green Geckos for MCC Party (Image via Noxcrew)

The Green Geckos team for MCC Party consists of:

Grian

OrionSound

Smallishbeans

SolidarityGaming

Cyan Coyotes

The Cyan Coyotes for MCC Party (Image via Noxcrew)

The Cyan Coyotes team for MCC Party consists of:

ElainaExe

fruitberries

hannahxxrose

vGumiho

Aqua Axolotls

The Aqua Axolotls for MCC Party (Image via Noxcrew)

The Aqua Axolotls for MCC Party consists of:

AntVenom

Michaelmcchill

Purpled

Snifferish

Blue Bats

The Blue Bats for MCC Party (Image via Noxcrew)

The Blue Bats for MCC Party consists of:

Drgluon

FireBreathMan

KryticZeuZ

Vixella

Purple Pandas

The Purple Pandas for MCC Party (Image via Noxcrew)

The Purple Pandas for MCC Party consists of:

HBomb94

RedVelvetCake

ShubbleYT

ryguyrocky

Pink Parrots

The Pink Parrots for MCC Party (Image via Noxcrew)

Ph1LzA

Ranboo

Smajor1995

aimsey

Minecraft Championship celebrates its community

MCC Party is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seat (Image via Noxcrew)

The upcoming MCC Party celebrates more than just its fourth anniversary — it serves as a testament to the vibrant spirit of the Minecraft community. With fan-favorite streamers and content creators banding together in teams, the event promises to be a showcase of skill, strategy, and teamwork.

As November 11, 2023 approaches, fans can pick their team and prepare to be captivated by every parkour jump, combat strategy, and survival tactic. They can watch the event unfold on Twitch, and YouTube via their favorite streamer's channel.