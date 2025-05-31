Minecraft Confluence: Otherworld mod guide

The Minecraft Confluence: Otherworld mod is a unique mod that incorporates an array of major elements from Terraria to expand the vanilla gameplay. This large-scale adventure mod blends in seamlessly with the existing structure and adds elements such as blocks, weapons, tools, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Confluence: Otherworld mod.

How to install the Minecraft Confluence: Otherworld mod

Use the Curseforge launcher to install the Minecraft Confluence: Otherworld mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Curseforge)

The Confluence: Otherworld mod for Minecraft can be installed using any mod loader that has NeoForge installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader with NeoForge.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft Confluence: Otherworld mod:

Head over to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you have not already installed it. Once done, log in and register with your linked Microsoft account. Navigate to the top bar and search for the Confluence: Otherworld mod for Minecraft by Westernat233. Alternatively, you can click on this link to head to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the Confluence: Otherworld mod manually, just click on the black Download button located on the right of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, just drop it in the mods folder of your desired instance's mod directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with NeoForge installed or you are new to installing mods and packs, it is recommended to use the Curseforge mod loader to make the installation process simpler. For installation using the mod loader, just select the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side of the Download button. Now, wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the Confluence: Otherworld mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended that you install it on a fresh installation. This essentially prevents any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and avoids unexpected world corruption. Now, name your instance and click on the Create button. Once done, you will be redirected to the installed mod's page. Wait while the files and assets are downloaded and installed. Next, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Confluence: Otherworld mod successfully installed.

For manual installation of the mod, players must install the Curios API dependency to ensure the base mod functions as intended. Simply download and place it in the same folder as the Confluence: Otherworld mod to ensure it works flawlessly. If this seems like a hassle, you can always opt for automatic installation using the Curseforge launcher.

Features of the Minecraft Confluence: Otherworld mod

The Minecraft Confluence: Otherworld mod adds a host of mobs and items from Terraria (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Westernat233)

The Minecraft Confluence: Otherworld mod is a unique mod that expands the vanilla world and adds an array of elements from Terraria, the massively popular exploration game. The pack adds an array of blocks, weapons, armor, accessories, and tools that add an immersive feeling of exploration and adventure.

The mod seamlessly upgrades the 2D experience of Terraria to 3D, allowing players to explore the famous corrupted areas while encountering legendary mobs such as the Eater of Souls or the blood zombie. It also adds boss mobs such as the Brain of Cthulhu or the Eater of the World. Each of these mobs has custom animations and sounds, adding an immersive battle and encounter experience.

Players can take on these hostile mobs using an array of weapons and armor sets in the Minecraft Confluence: Otherworld mod that feature unique buffs and multipliers. Some of the weapons are tuned to work against specific types of mobs, making the gameplay experience ever so immersive. The wide range of weaponry and armament offers gamers a unique play style based on personal preferences.

Apart from this, the Minecraft Confluence: Otherworld mod also contains an array of tools and materials that can be used to craft unique items. Players can make things such as the Meteor Compass or an array of hooks and traps to use against mobs. Additionally, it also adds unique structures to the world, offering gamers sights to behold on their adventures.

