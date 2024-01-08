Minecraft creeper mod that makes creepers more interesting

Minecraft mods are great for expanding the game’s functionality and features. Even though this blocky world is full of different mobs, there’s always room for more. The creeper mob, or the charged creeper, is one of the most popular (and scary) mobs, and now, players can make creepers even more interesting.

Bonsai Studios, a popular team of Minecraft modders, has a special creeper mod pack called the Creeper Overhaul, adding 15 different types of creepers with their own special abilities and spawn biome.

Here’s everything special about the creepers in the mod pack and how they can enhance your Minecraft gameplay experience.

Minecraft creeper mods: What’s different?

The Creeper Overhaul mod pack adds different mobs, each with its own specific features ranging from visual to behavioral differences. While creepers are known to be hostile mobs, some from this mod pack are friendly.

Also, creepers are biome-specific, so players can find certain creepers exclusively in certain biomes. Here are all the different modded creepers and what makes them different from the Minecraft vanilla creeper.

1) Spruce creeper

The spruce creeper mod in the pack (Image via Mojang || Bonsai Studio)

Spruce creepers are just like normal creepers but with a growth of mushrooms on their head. As the name suggests, these creepers can only be found in spruce forests. Spruce creeper is added to populate the spruce forest, which is usually very safe for players.

2) Desert creeper

The desert creeper (Image via Mojang || Bonsai Studios)

Desert creepers can be found in the deserts with a cactus hat on their head. Apart from being visually different, desert creepers are just like normal creepers. Avoid them as they can be difficult to detect in a desert.

3) Ocean creeper

The ocean creeper (Image via Mojang || Bonsai Studios)

Ocean creepers are visually and behaviorally different from normal creepers. They float deep in the ocean and are neutral, but touching them will result in an explosion. They're like the sea mines of Minecraft.

4) Cave creeper

The cave creeper (Image via Mojang || Bonsai Studios)

Cave creepers are much more dangerous than their normal counterparts. Apart from being small in size and very good at hiding in the dark regions of the cave, they can creep near the players without making much sound. Cave creeper is a hostile mob, making surviving in the cave even more difficult.

5) Hills creeper

The hill creeper (Image via Mojang || Bonsai Studios)

Hill creepers are just like normal creepers, except they look like small stone monuments. They can be found on hills. Remember that a blast from these creepers might not kill the player, but the fall from the hill might.

6) Dripstone creeper

The dripstone creeper (Image via Mojang || Bonsai Studios)

Dripstone creepers are perhaps the most interesting and dangerous on this list. These tiny creepers look exactly like small dripstones and can be hidden anywhere in the dripstone cave. Be careful while farming dripstone; if you step on these little guys, the blast will make you lose everything in your inventory.

7) Dark oak creeper

The dark oak creeper (Image via Mojang || Bonsai Studios)

Dark oak creepers are also like normal creepers but are way more difficult to notice. They live in oak forests, and trying to look for them in the night is next to impossible. But there’s more.

The dark oak creeper explodes and blinds the players as it makes the surroundings completely dark.

8) Jungle creeper

The forest creeper (Image via Mojang || Bonsai Studios)

Jungle creepers are like normal creepers but with some visual differences. They have a growth of flowers on top of their head. But do not let their cuteness fool you, as they are hostile.

9) Savannah creeper

The savannah creeper (Image via Mojang || Bonsai Studios)

The savannah creeper is perhaps the most visually striking and interesting in this Minecraft mod pack. They look like totem poles and have three heads stacked on top of each other, with each head capable of turning around a full rotation.

While the savannah creeper is hostile, it doesn't explode but just hits the player.

10) Beach creeper

The beach creeper (Image via Mojang || Bonsai Studios)

These are normal creepers with different skin and spawn-locked to the beach biome. They look very similar to the sand creepers, with the distinct visual feature of having seaweed on their bodies and a shell on their heads.

11) Badlands creeper

The badland creeper (Image via Mojang || Bonsai Studios)

The bulkiest and the most dangerous-looking in the mod pack, the badlands creepers can only be found in the badlands biome or the mesa biome. They are hostile and explode.

12) Snowy creeper

The snowy creeper (Image via Mojang || Bonsai Studios)

What happens when someone mixes goats with creepers? They get the snowy creepers. They are found in the snowy peaks of mountains and are neutral but attack if provoked.

Snowy creepers don't explode but hit the players to do some damage. Since they are found in packs, it's better to keep away from them.

13) Bamboo creeper

The bamboo creeper (Image via Mojang || Bonsai Studios)

Bamboo creepers, just like cave creepers, are excellent at camouflaging. They are found in bamboo forests and aren't hostile. Attacking these creepers will result in them turning hostile; they do not explode.

14) Swamp creeper

The swamp creeper (Image via Mojang || Bonsai Studios)

Swam creepers behave like normal creepers but are visually distinct. They have skulls on their heads and can float in water silently, making them extremely dangerous. They are found in the swamp biome.

15) Mushroom creeper

The mushroom creeper (Image via Mojang || Bonsai Studios)

Mushroom creepers are the friendliest of all the creepers in this Minecraft mod pack. They are found in the mushroom biome and do not attack the players. However, when attacked with a flint, mushroom creepers will explode, making the area around the explosion poisonous.

And that was all about the Minecraft creeper mod. While the game is fun in itself, mob mods are some ways of making Minecraft even more enjoyable.