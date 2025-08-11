The Minecraft Derivative shaders is one of the most popular packs in the community, offering players a unique way to transform their vanilla worlds into a beautiful universe. The detailed textures and stunning lighting have made it one of the most detailed packs available for players.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Derivative shaders.

Guide to install the Minecraft Derivative shaders

Follow this guide to install the Minecraft Derivative shaders (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The Minecraft Derivative shaders is a shader pack that can be used in conjunction with popular shader mods like Iris Shaders or Optifine. However, it is recommended to use Optifine here, as it ensures wider compatibility with the textures in the pack. Simply install the latest version of the mod with all its dependencies to get ready for using the pack.

Ad

Trending

Once done, here's how you can install the Minecraft Derivative shaders:

Download Derivative shaders from a repository of your choice and keep it handy. Open an instance of Minecraft with Optifine installed. Once opened, head to the Options tab. Navigate to the tab marked Video Settings and open it. Now, select Shaders from the list of available options. Click on the Shaders Folders tab to open the directory where the shaders are stored. Now, simply drag and drop the downloaded Derivative shaders ZIP file into this folder. Now, click Done and head back to the game to enjoy the visuals of the new shader.

Ad

It is recommended to ensure that you do not unzip the ZIP file and place it as is in the target directory. Additionally, it might take a while for the pack to get implemented, resulting in temporary stuttering — it is normal and there is no need to shut the game down.

Also read: Minecraft copper golem statue: recipe, features, and uses

Features of the Minecraft Derivative shaders

The Derivative shaders offer a dreamy and ethereal visual overhaul to the vanilla look (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Derivative shaders is a unique shader pack that offers a distinct visual identity, transforming the vanilla look into a cinematic beauty. It cherry-picks features and styles from popular packs, implementing iconic color grading and 3D texture that gives the world a cinematic and ethereal look.

Ad

Additionally, the pack also has distinct presets, namely default, survival, and film. While default offers the iconic dreamy look, survival is customised to offer better visibility and improved shadows. This ensures you can spot mobs and blocks without being hindered by the enhanced looks. Meanwhile, the film preset imparts a warm and nostalgic look to the sandbox title.

Apart from this, the shader is also compatible with PBR and POM packs, ensuring it can be used alongside custom resource packs for better texture and looks. Additionally, the pack is also compatible with the Distant Horizons and Physics mods, ensuring better rendering and interactions in the game.

Ad

Also read: Are there vertical slabs in Minecraft?

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!