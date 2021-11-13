Minecraft developers share information on mobs in The Wild Update

With Minecraft 1.18 approaching its final release, developers have started working on the 1.19 update behind the curtains. Minecraft The Wild Update will add deep dark caves, improve swamps, and bring many mobs.

Minecraft The Wild Update is bringing the much-awaited swamp update. Swamp biome is receiving a new variant, mangrove tree type, frogs, and fireflies. Along with these two mobs, The Wild Update will be adding other mobs as well.

Minecraft @Minecraft



The team sat down to answer your most burning questions after this year's Minecraft Live:



↣ youtu.be/wi-QS43xDTc ↢ How will the Allay go about gathering things for you? And what kind of treasures can you smuggle out of the desolate shadows of the Deep Dark?The team sat down to answer your most burning questions after this year's Minecraft Live: How will the Allay go about gathering things for you? And what kind of treasures can you smuggle out of the desolate shadows of the Deep Dark?The team sat down to answer your most burning questions after this year's Minecraft Live:↣ youtu.be/wi-QS43xDTc ↢ https://t.co/yQSoYq2Ncc

In the recent video of Ask Mojang series on the official Minecraft channel, developers answered many questions from fans asked about the upcoming mobs.

Kingbdogz, Cory Scheviak, and Chi Wong answer questions about the upcoming Minecraft mobs

The interaction between developers and players is one of the best things about the Minecraft community. Developers often ask for suggestions or feedback from the player base, and similarly, players also share their opinions and questions with developers.

Here's what the players got to learn about the new mobs coming in The Wild Update:

1) What was your favorite mob during the Mob Vote this year?

Minecraft @Minecraft And your winning mob is… the Allay! Woohoo, cookies – or any other items – for all! And your winning mob is… the Allay! Woohoo, cookies – or any other items – for all! https://t.co/BfvofGcskG

Just like players, Minecraft developers also had their favorite mobs. Cory Scheviak decided to vote for glare just because it was the underdog in the Mob Vote 2021. Both allay and copper golem had huge leads compared to glare.

Kingbdogz voted for allay because of its technical usage potential. Unlike Kingbdogz and Cory, Chi Wong didn't give the mob vote a deep thought and went with glare because it's "super cute."

2) How does allay work, and what are its limitations?

Allay became the winner of Mob Vote 2021. Because of its technical use, many players wonder how it will work exactly. The trio hilariously explained how allay works.

Allay will only pick up the fallen items on the ground. On hearing a note block, it will drop all the picked items, the devs explained.

3) What was the hardest part while deciding to add frogs in 1.19?

Ribbit!! (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft The Wild Update is finally adding frogs, which has led to many memes. Adding frogs to Minecraft is about giving the community something they love. Developers also talked about colors and how they decided to go with the orange color for frogs found in swamps.

4) Do the frogs ribbit?

In Minecraft, every mob has its unique sounds. Similarly, frogs are also going to have sounds. As confirmed by Cory Scheviak, frogs coming in 1.19 update will ribbit.

5) What was the general inspiration for deep dark cities?

This was the most interesting question in the video. Kingbdogz, the developer behind deep dark caves, started explaining how there is a civilization but hilariously stopped after he noticed the camera was recording. Anyway, Kingbdogz dropped a hint that provides more information on Minecraft lore.

6) Hint about the loot inside deep dark cities?

Deep dark city (Image via Mojang)

Kingbdogz said they want to add unique loot to deep dark cities. He also shared their plans to add new items, which will only be found in these structures. This will make the risk worth it.

7) Will the warden attack other mobs or just players?

Kingbdogz explained how the warden doesn't like any noise. He said the warden would "definitely" attack other mobs. It is possibly the reason why no mobs will spawn in deep dark caves.

8) Are fireflies ambient mobs? Will they be collectible or movable?

Frogs and fireflies (Image via Mojang)

Developers are still not sure about fireflies' use. They want it to have interaction with frogs but having it as singular entities would cause massive log. They are yet to find a solution for this.

9) Will the water bucket and dirt make mud?

Water bucket and dirt won't make mud. To make mud, developers decided to use water bottles as it has no use in building. In contrast to water bottles, water buckets are frequently used in Minecraft.

10) With mud, can players make mud pie?

The last question was funny, but the obvious answer is there won't be any mud pies. Cory jokingly thought some players would want to eat mud pies, but that won't be a feature.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update releases, Mojang may release 1.19 snapshots in a few months. Then, players will be able to try out these new features.

Edited by R. Elahi