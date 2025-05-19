Players are always looking for the Minecraft effects command list to execute in the game and make their gameplay engaging. These commands or 'cheats' can offer players an array of perks and status effects that can affect the behavior of the player, blocks, and mobs. Using these lines gives players near-endless power to modify and alter the state of their world.
Here is the comprehensive Minecraft effects command list.
All Minecraft effects command list
Minecraft effects can be applied by players by using a specific command line that contains a set of parameters allowing the application of status effects. The basic format for applying these effects is:
effect give <targets> <effect> [<seconds>] [<amplifier>] [<hideParticles>]
In this command, <target> refers to either yourself, other players, or mobs that you wish to apply this effect to. Once done, you can choose the time duration in seconds, followed by an amplifier, which decides the intensity of said effect. Additionally, if you wish to hide the bubbles or visuals of the effect, set the [<hideParticles>] parameter as true.
Here's an example where a player receives the bad omen status effect for 25 seconds with an amplifier of 255, which is the maximum:
/effect give ToastedNachos minecraft:bad_omen 25 255 true
However, if you wish to set Minecraft effects command for an infinite duration, use this command line instead:
/effect give <targets> <effect> infinite [<amplifier>] [<hideParticles>]
That said, here is the Minecraft effects command list you can apply using the command line listed above:
- Absorption - absorption
- Bad Luck - unluck
- Bad Omen - bad_omen
- Blindness - blindness
- Conduit Power - conduit_power
- Darkness - darkness
- Dolphin's Grace - dolphins_grace
- Fire Resistance - fire_resistance
- Glowing - glowing
- Haste - haste
- Health Boost - health_boost
- Hero of the Village - hero_of_the_village
- Hunger - hunger
- Infested - infested
- Instant Damage - instant_damage
- Instant Health - instant_health
- Invisibility - invisibility
- Jump Boost - jump_boost
- Levitation - levitation
- Luck - luck
- Mining Fatigue - mining_fatigue
- Nausea - nausea
- Night Vision - night_vision
- Oozing - oozing
- Poison - poison
- Raid Omen - raid_omen
- Regeneration - regeneration
- Resistance - resistance
- Saturation - saturation
- Slow Falling - slow_falling
- Slowness - slowness
- Speed - speed
- Strength - strength
- Trial Omen - trial_omen
- Water Breathing - water_breathing
- Weakness - weakness
- Weaving - weaving
- Wind Charged - wind_charged
- Wither - wither
While some commands can make your gameplay easier, others like wither and bad omen can prove a real challenge. Additionally, it must bed noted that using commands or cheats in the Bedrock edition will prevent you from earning achievements and trophies.
