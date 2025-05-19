Players are always looking for the Minecraft effects command list to execute in the game and make their gameplay engaging. These commands or 'cheats' can offer players an array of perks and status effects that can affect the behavior of the player, blocks, and mobs. Using these lines gives players near-endless power to modify and alter the state of their world.

Ad

Here is the comprehensive Minecraft effects command list.

All Minecraft effects command list

Use this format to apply all Minecraft effects commands (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft effects can be applied by players by using a specific command line that contains a set of parameters allowing the application of status effects. The basic format for applying these effects is:

Ad

Trending

effect give <targets> <effect> [<seconds>] [<amplifier>] [<hideParticles>]

In this command, <target> refers to either yourself, other players, or mobs that you wish to apply this effect to. Once done, you can choose the time duration in seconds, followed by an amplifier, which decides the intensity of said effect. Additionally, if you wish to hide the bubbles or visuals of the effect, set the [<hideParticles>] parameter as true.

Here's an example where a player receives the bad omen status effect for 25 seconds with an amplifier of 255, which is the maximum:

Ad

/effect give ToastedNachos minecraft:bad_omen 25 255 true

However, if you wish to set Minecraft effects command for an infinite duration, use this command line instead:

/effect give <targets> <effect> infinite [<amplifier>] [<hideParticles>]

That said, here is the Minecraft effects command list you can apply using the command line listed above:

Absorption - absorption Bad Luck - unluck Bad Omen - bad_omen Blindness - blindness Conduit Power - conduit_power Darkness - darkness Dolphin's Grace - dolphins_grace Fire Resistance - fire_resistance Glowing - glowing Haste - haste Health Boost - health_boost Hero of the Village - hero_of_the_village Hunger - hunger Infested - infested Instant Damage - instant_damage Instant Health - instant_health Invisibility - invisibility Jump Boost - jump_boost Levitation - levitation Luck - luck Mining Fatigue - mining_fatigue Nausea - nausea Night Vision - night_vision Oozing - oozing Poison - poison Raid Omen - raid_omen Regeneration - regeneration Resistance - resistance Saturation - saturation Slow Falling - slow_falling Slowness - slowness Speed - speed Strength - strength Trial Omen - trial_omen Water Breathing - water_breathing Weakness - weakness Weaving - weaving Wind Charged - wind_charged Wither - wither

Ad

While some commands can make your gameplay easier, others like wither and bad omen can prove a real challenge. Additionally, it must bed noted that using commands or cheats in the Bedrock edition will prevent you from earning achievements and trophies.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!