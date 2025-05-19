Minecraft effects command list

By Sayendra Basu
Modified May 19, 2025 12:16 GMT
Minecraft effects command list
Here's the comprehensive Minecraft effects command list

Players are always looking for the Minecraft effects command list to execute in the game and make their gameplay engaging. These commands or 'cheats' can offer players an array of perks and status effects that can affect the behavior of the player, blocks, and mobs. Using these lines gives players near-endless power to modify and alter the state of their world.

Here is the comprehensive Minecraft effects command list.

All Minecraft effects command list

Use this format to apply all Minecraft effects commands
Use this format to apply all Minecraft effects commands (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft effects can be applied by players by using a specific command line that contains a set of parameters allowing the application of status effects. The basic format for applying these effects is:

effect give <targets> <effect> [<seconds>] [<amplifier>] [<hideParticles>]

In this command, <target> refers to either yourself, other players, or mobs that you wish to apply this effect to. Once done, you can choose the time duration in seconds, followed by an amplifier, which decides the intensity of said effect. Additionally, if you wish to hide the bubbles or visuals of the effect, set the [<hideParticles>] parameter as true.

Here's an example where a player receives the bad omen status effect for 25 seconds with an amplifier of 255, which is the maximum:

/effect give ToastedNachos minecraft:bad_omen 25 255 true

However, if you wish to set Minecraft effects command for an infinite duration, use this command line instead:

/effect give <targets> <effect> infinite [<amplifier>] [<hideParticles>]

That said, here is the Minecraft effects command list you can apply using the command line listed above:

  1. Absorption - absorption
  2. Bad Luck - unluck
  3. Bad Omen - bad_omen
  4. Blindness - blindness
  5. Conduit Power - conduit_power
  6. Darkness - darkness
  7. Dolphin's Grace - dolphins_grace
  8. Fire Resistance - fire_resistance
  9. Glowing - glowing
  10. Haste - haste
  11. Health Boost - health_boost
  12. Hero of the Village - hero_of_the_village
  13. Hunger - hunger
  14. Infested - infested
  15. Instant Damage - instant_damage
  16. Instant Health - instant_health
  17. Invisibility - invisibility
  18. Jump Boost - jump_boost
  19. Levitation - levitation
  20. Luck - luck
  21. Mining Fatigue - mining_fatigue
  22. Nausea - nausea
  23. Night Vision - night_vision
  24. Oozing - oozing
  25. Poison - poison
  26. Raid Omen - raid_omen
  27. Regeneration - regeneration
  28. Resistance - resistance
  29. Saturation - saturation
  30. Slow Falling - slow_falling
  31. Slowness - slowness
  32. Speed - speed
  33. Strength - strength
  34. Trial Omen - trial_omen
  35. Water Breathing - water_breathing
  36. Weakness - weakness
  37. Weaving - weaving
  38. Wind Charged - wind_charged
  39. Wither - wither
While some commands can make your gameplay easier, others like wither and bad omen can prove a real challenge. Additionally, it must bed noted that using commands or cheats in the Bedrock edition will prevent you from earning achievements and trophies.

