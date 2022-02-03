Minecraft Empires SMP members revealed

SMP or survival multiplayer Minecraft servers are some of the most popular multiplayer servers in the game today. They essentially allow a large group of people to play together in survival mode. Players can make custom servers to play with friends, or can even make public servers to form their very own community, making towns, cities, and even countries over huge chunks of Minecraft’s land.

The Empires SMP is a relatively new SMP server created by YouTuber fWhip. The server is operated using vanilla Minecraft, with no external plugins or mods being used. The server’s primary inhabitants are content creators for the game, each of whom preside over an “empire” within the server.

Each empire is given a specific area within the server, where they can build and expand within the limits of that area. The first season of the Empire SMP ended on January 29, 2022. It started on June 12, 2021, with 10 different Minecraft YouTubers, eventually inducting two more content creators into its roster.

This article will tell players everything about all 12 YouTubers playing on the server right now.

Minecraft Empires SMP: List of all members

1) fwHIP

fWhip : Bryce @Failwhip



Working on the new tool forge in my hardcore world, decorating and adventuring time! We're on Day 450 so far come on over!! I'm LIVE! youtu.be/2398LlZaHpM Working on the new tool forge in my hardcore world, decorating and adventuring time! We're on Day 450 so far come on over!! I'm LIVE! youtu.be/2398LlZaHpMWorking on the new tool forge in my hardcore world, decorating and adventuring time! We're on Day 450 so far come on over!! https://t.co/7Ws5m2rSDj

fWhip is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber, who mainly streams Minecraft content. He is the founder of the Empires SMP server, and rules over the empire of the Grimlands, which is set in the plains biome.

2) Katherineeliz

Katherine Elizabeth @_K_Elizabeth It's been fun! House Blossom will be missed but I can't wait to see what happens next:) Empires SMP.. I'll see you soon! It's been fun! House Blossom will be missed but I can't wait to see what happens next:) Empires SMP.. I'll see you soon! https://t.co/wnf0LlphXb

Katherineeliz, or Katherine Elizabeth Gaming, is the ruler of House Blossom or the Overgrown empire. This empire can be found inside the flower forest biome. She previously served as Emperor of the Server.

3) ShubbleYT

Shubble, also known as Shelby, is s streamer and YouTuber from the USA. She is the ruler of the Undergrove empire in the server.

4) Joey Graceffa

Joey Graceffa is a well-known American content creator and YouTuber. He started playing on the Empire SMP around a month later than his fellow players, and is the ruler of the Lost Empire.

5) Scott Smajor/Dangthatsalongname

Dangthatsalongname, also known as Smajor1995, Smajor, or Scott is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer from Scotland. He serves as the ruler of the empire of Rivendell in the Empire SMP.

6) SolidarityGaming

Solidarity, also known as Jimmy, is a popular Minecraft YouTuber from the UK. He is a part of several SMP servers, like Legacy, Evo, X Life, and more. In the Empire SMP, he rules over the Cod Empire.

7) Smallishbeans

Smallishbeans @Smallishbeans Finally finished my starter base on Empires, now to start planning out my mega base Finally finished my starter base on Empires, now to start planning out my mega base https://t.co/Og9vgVwCxz

Smallishbeans, or Joel, is a British YouTuber and Twitch streamer who is known for his Minecraft content. Back in the day, he used to make Call of Duty content. He rules over the Kingdom of Mezalea in the Empire SMP.

8) PearlescentMoon

🌿 PearlescentMoon 🌿 @PearlescentMoon Everything is fine, I have no idea what you guys might be talking about Everything is fine, I have no idea what you guys might be talking about 👀 https://t.co/IMZajQ0Cpl

PearlescentMoon is a content creator from Australia, and is also known as Pearl. He is a well-known member of the Empires SMP, and rules over the Gilded Helianthia empire.

9) TheMythicalSausage

TheMythicalSausage is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer of Cuban and Spanish descent. He also goes by the name “Sausage” and is known for his build tutorials. The Mythical Sausage rules the empire of Mythland In the Empire SMP.

10) LDShadowLady

🌼🌺 LDShadowLady 🌺🌼 @LDShadowLady

I had so much fun with these creators and I have thoroughly enjoyed all the fan art and fan theories you guys have created around the series thank you for helping us create something awesome! Welp. That's the end of Empires SMP... for now...I had so much fun with these creators and I have thoroughly enjoyed all the fan art and fan theories you guys have created around the seriesthank you for helping us create something awesome! Welp. That's the end of Empires SMP... for now...I had so much fun with these creators and I have thoroughly enjoyed all the fan art and fan theories you guys have created around the series 💕 thank you for helping us create something awesome! https://t.co/RK5dAcTIUR

Lizzie, or LDShadowLady, is a British content creator on the Empire SMP server. She is known for her “ShadowCraft” series, and is the ruler of the Ocean Empire in this SMP server.

11) GeminiTay

GeminiTay @GeminiTayMC Kinda want to make an empires bloopers video for my second channel... anyone interested? Kinda want to make an empires bloopers video for my second channel... anyone interested? 😳 https://t.co/ArMlgQAwwC

GeminiTay is a content creator from Canada. She rules over the empire of Crystal Cliffs inthe Empires SMP, and is also a part of Hermitcraft.

12) Pixlriffs

Pixlriffs is a popular British YouTuber who is known for making videos about tutorials, mods, and shaders for the game. He is the ruler of the empire of Pixandria.

More about popular SMPs in Minecraft

While every player can create their own SMP server and start a community, the genre is primarily known because of content creator servers like the Dream SMP and the Origins SMP.

Founded by YouTubers and Twitch streamer Clay “Dream”, the Dream SMP is easily one of the most popular SMP servers around. The Origins SMP, on the other hand, was founded by streamers Will “Wilbur Soot” Gold and Thomas “TommyInnit” Simons.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan