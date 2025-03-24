Minecraft's ghasts might not be as evil as we thought all these years

Mojang recently announced two new ghast variants for Minecraft's upcoming summer drop. Though we have always seen ghasts being hostile and dangerous towards us, these two new ghast variants will be completely passive and friendly in nature.

After observing other upcoming ghast features, including new friendly variants, an argument can be made that regular Nether ghasts were not always sad and angry.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why Minecraft ghast might not be entirely and innately evil

Both old and new ghasts could have originated from a dried ghast block

Both old and new ghasts originated from the dried ghast block. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

During the first Minecraft Live of 2025, Mojang revealed a new block called dried ghast that will generate near Nether fossils in the Soul Sand valley.

Since this is where most old ghasts dwell, it can be well-connected with the dried ghast being there as well. These dried ghast blocks can then be watered and turned into ghastling and happy ghast — two new friendly ghast variants.

This could mean that both old and new ghast variants originate from the same dried ghast block.

Another interesting point is that dried ghasts generate near Nether fossils, which are large, square-like bone structures. This could also mean that these fossils could be of an ancient ghast who died a long time ago, and its child turned into a small, dried ghast with a sad face.

There is a chance that the old ghasts of the Nether were once abandoned dried ghasts who lived in the hellish realm long enough to become hostile. Over time, it could have gained the ability to shoot fireballs as well.

This means that if players had found dried ghasts before they turned into Nether ghasts, they could have saved them from being evil.

Ghast needed care from someone that it never received in the Nether

Old ghasts could have turned differently if they received enough care in the beginning. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the previous point, we feel that both old and new ghasts originated from a dried ghast block itself. The only difference in why old ghasts turned out to be evil is because they never received any care in the Nether. They were never watered and cared for in the hellish realm, which turned them into hostile ghost-like creatures who attack players.

This can be easily proven since the dried ghost block and the old Nether ghast have a frowning face that evokes the same emotion. This emotion remained throughout the old ghasts' lives, turning them evil.

If players had found them early and nurtured them underwater, they would have turned out to be ghastling and happy ghast.

