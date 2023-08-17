Minecraft Legends update installation guide: All you need to know

Minecraft Legends is a strategy spin-off of the world's most popular block-building game, and it is quickly approaching the third month since its release. The title has received a sizable update that has improved many of its aspects, some of which have been requested by the community for quite some time. Since this is the case, there's no better time to dive into the game's strategic action.

Minecraft Legends is available across multiple platforms, including PC, Playstation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. No matter how fans choose to play the game, installing it is a fairly simple process. PC players can even install the title via the official Minecraft Launcher or Steam.

How to install Minecraft Legends on each platform

As previously noted, Minecraft Legends is incredibly easy to install regardless of the platform being used to do so. The process differs between devices, but players won't take long to download the game regardless. As long as fans have a stable internet connection, they'll be taking up arms and facing off against the piglin hordes before they know it.

Installing on PC

Open the Minecraft Launcher and select Minecraft Legends from the game selector to the left of the window. Choose the "Buy Now" button and enter your account information and payment information when prompted. Once you've made your way through the menus and the purchase is completed, the "Buy Now" button should become an install button. Simply click this and allow the installation process to finish. The button will then become a Play button that you can click to enjoy the game. Alternatively, you can follow similar processes by searching for Minecraft Legends on Steam and the Microsoft Store to add the game to your cart and install it. Moreover, the game is available for download via the Xbox Game Pass application if you have an active subscription.

Installing on Playstation

From your dashboard, open the PlayStation Store. Search for the game in the search field provided and open the game's store page. Click the button showing the price and enter your necessary payment information to purchase the game. It should be added to your download queue automatically. Once the download is completed, simply open the game's app on your dashboard and enjoy.

Installing on Xbox

From your dashboard, open the Microsoft Store and search for the game as you would on PlayStation. Open the game's store page and tap the button to purchase the title, enter your information where needed, and the title should begin downloading automatically. Once the game has completed its download, simply open it and enjoy. Alternatively, you can search for the game via the Xbox Game Pass library and download it from there, and the title will be free of charge with an active Game Pass subscription.

Installing in Nintendo Switch

From the main dashboard, open the Nintendo Eshop and search for Minecraft Legends. Like with the other consoles, tap the button showing the game's price and enter your payment information when prompted. It should begin downloading to your dashboard, granted you have enough space on your device. When the process has been completed, simply open the game and have fun.

How to update Minecraft Legends

Much like the initial downloading process, Minecraft Legends is incredibly easy to update. Regardless of the platform, automatic updates tend to take care of things without any real player input being required. However, some fans may have disabled the automatic updates for whatever reason and would rather do so manually.

The updating methods for each platform are very straightforward, so players shouldn't have to spend too long implementing a manual update and can get back to defending the Overworld.

Updating on PC

From the Minecraft Launcher, select the game from the list to the left of the window. Press the Play button. If an update is available, it will install itself before the game opens. On Steam, select the game from your library and then click the update button to the right of the window when it is available. For Microsoft Store users, open the app and then select the library and press the "Get Updates" button. All of your apps should begin updating, including Minecraft Legends.

Updating on Playstation

From your main menu, hover over the game app. Press your options button and then choose to check for updates from the following menu. The update should be placed in your download queue. Alternatively, you can attempt to open the game. The update may be placed in your queue as well, so you can close out of the game and wait for the process to complete.

Updating on Xbox

Head to "My Games and Apps" from your dashboard. Select Manage and then Updates. Hover over Minecraft Legends in the listing and press the A button.

Updating on Nintendo Switch

Select Minecraft Legends on your dashboard and press either the + or - button. Choose the Software Update tab and then Via the Internet. Alternatively, you can attempt to open the game directly, and you will be notified that an update needs to be installed to play with network features.

That's all there is to it! Obviously, auto-updates are preferred in most situations to save time and effort. However, the steps above can be followed when necessary to update Minecraft Legends in the event that players want a little more control over when and how the updates are implemented.