Minecraft mob tier list: Who are the best mobs?

Minecraft has a huge number of different mobs, and these entities are what make survival such a fun game mode. Hostile mobs give players threats to work against, passive mobs give players mobs to farm, and tameable mobs give players allies in a hostile world. However, with so many mobs in the game, a natural question to ask is which mobs are the game's best.

Detailed below is a tier list of the different Minecraft mobs, along with explanations as to what each tier represents. There are also brief explanations as to exactly why each mob is found in the tier it is.

Minecraft Mob Tier List and Criteria

The Criteria

A tier list of all current mobs (Image via Mojang)

As touched on previously, Minecraft has many mobs. This makes comparing them interesting, as there's so much to take into account. The tiers on this list were compiled by comparing each mob's drops, threat, rarity, farming ability, and overall use and utility.

S-tier mobs

The Wither is one of the best S-tier Minecraft mobs (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's S-tier mobs are mobs that are almost unparalleled in their utility to players, their useful drops, or their importance to the game in general. The hostile mobs found in this tier either have incredibly useful drops or are more lethal than anything else the game has to offer.

The Wither, Minecraft's deadliest mob, is in the S-tier for a few reasons. It's able to deal huge damage, especially on Bedrock. Apart from this, it also has a massive health pool and provides a combat experience unlike any other. It drops a Nether star, which is needed to make a beacon. This player-made structure can provide many different permanent buffs to players, making it one of the most useful things to build for survival.

Villagers ended up in S-tier for obvious reasons. Minecraft villager trading is one of the most useful and powerful systems that players have access to. You can get near unlimited access to many of the game's best materials and items through trading. Trades are discounted when you cure a zombie villager, which is why they are also S-tier mobs.

The rest of the S-tier mobs are different hostile mobs. Creepers are Minecraft's most iconic mob, which already would have landed them in S-tier. They are also incredibly useful to farm. Creepers drop gunpowder, needed to make firework rockets, which allow you to fly around with elytra.

Witches are the best S-tier mob to farm. Witch farms are among Minecraft's best loot farms, giving you access to infinite redstone, glowstone, sugar, spider eyes, gunpowder, sticks, and glass bottles. Farming them is also relatively easy due to their ability to spawn near witch huts.

An armored piglin looking at a player (Image via Mojang)

Piglins are the non-undead inhabitants of the Nether. They will attack any player without golden armor on. Additionally, they can be given golden ingots in exchange for useful items like ender pearls, leather, spectral arrows, and the soul speed enchantment.

Their zombified versions are also in the S-tier due to them being one of the best mobs to farm for XP in the game. They also drop gold, which can then be used to barter with their living cousins in an incredibly resource-rich cycle.

The final two S-tier mobs are blaze and endermen. Blaze are unique in that they are the only mob you need to kill to reach the End dimension since they are the only source of blaze rods. They can also be farmed due to coming from spawners. Endermen are tough and deadly mobs that hate being looked at. They teleport around to avoid ranged attacks, close distance, and drop ender pearls.

A-Tier mobs

The ender dragon is the most iconic A-tier mob (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's A-tier mobs are mobs that are either iconic, have amazing drops, or are incredible to farm. This tier's hostile mobs are iconic, though they also tend to be on the deadlier side.

Minecraft's final boss, the ender dragon, is a great example of an A-tier mob. The mob is incredibly iconic as the game's final boss. It's also a huge wall in progression, separating the mid-game from the late-game. It drops a ton of XP when first killed, and its breath can be bottled to make lingering potions. It also has a large health pool, making it quite a tough fight.

In addition to the ender dragon, Minecraft's warden mob ended up in the A-tier. The warden doesn't have a unique or useful drop, nor does it give players much XP. However, it lands in the A-tier due to how iconic, scary, and threatening it is. The warden can one-shot even heavily armored players, attack at range through walls, and has a huge health pool, making it one of the deadliest mobs.

Iron golems are the most useful mob to farm found in A-tier. They can spawn from villagers when they panic, which is how most iron farms work. They will drop iron ingots, used to make many of the game's best items, such as hoppers, tools, armor, and rails. Additionally, they have large health pools and can be very useful in fending off groups of hostile mobs.

The game's most useful pets—wolves and cats—ended up in the A-tier together. Tamed using bones, wolves can be equipped with Minecraft's wolf armor and used to fight hostile mobs directly. Cats, on the other hand, are tamed with fish in villages and have utility uses instead. Cats will repel both creepers and phantoms, acting as a protective bubble for players.

Cows and chickens are amazing examples of mobs that are amazing to farm in the early and mid-game that then drop off somewhat. Cows drop beef and leather. This is an amazing food option, and leather is needed to make the bookshelves needed for a Minecraft enchanting setup. The best chicken drop is feathers, which are useful for making arrows.

Sheep farms are amazing ways to get colorful building blocks (Image via Mojang)

Sheep are an amazing passive mob that are useful to farm for the entire game but have a less useful product. Sheep will produce colorful shades of wool, which allows builders to use colorful blocks to craft whatever crazy designs come to mind. The next mob in A-tier is the camel. Camels spawn in desert villages and can be ridden. They are so tall that some hostile mobs cannot hit you if you're riding on one.

Skeletons and spiders are hostile mobs found in A-tier for the same reasons. They can both be easily farmed from monster room spawners and have useful drops. Skeletons drop bows, arrows, and bones. Spiders will drop string as well as spider eyes. These eyes are useful for brewing some of Minecraft's best potions.

The final mob found in A-tier are shulkers. These mobs inhabit Minecraft's end cities. They drop shulker shells, which are required to craft shulker boxes. These amazing items are chests that retain their items when broken, allowing you to carry way more items. They're also quite deadly, since their attacks will cause players to levitate upwards, resulting in lethal fall damage.

B-tier mobs

A herd of wild horses (Image via Mojang)

The list of B-tier mobs is by far the longest in the game. These mobs are all moderately useful. They either have good drops but are hard to find in large numbers or farm, or they have decent drops but are easy to farm. They also represent mobs that are useful to farm in the midgame but drop off in utility. B-tier hostile mobs are also moderately dangerous.

This tier includes useful allies, such as parrots, which can alert players to nearby threats. These mobs are found in jungles and can be tamed with seeds. Horses are another tameable Minecraft mob found in this tier. These mobs can be equipped with saddles, which give you the ability to move around the surface quicker.

Skeleton horses are a variant of horses summoned in thunderstorms by lightning traps. If you can kill the bowman riding one, the horse can be tamed. These horses are much faster than normal horses.

The allay is yet another friendly mob in B-tier. These mobs are kept prisoner by pillagers in outposts and elusive Minecraft woodland mansions. They follow players who give them items and will pick up copies of the same item.

The final friendly mob found in this tier is the axolotl. These mobs, found in lush caves, can be picked up in buckets and used to fight underwater mobs, such as drowned and guardians.

An ocean monument surrounded by guardians (Image via Mojang)

Speaking of Minecraft's farmable guardians and drowned mobs, both of them are also B-tier mobs. Guardians make for great mobs to farm, allowing players to craft infinite sea lanterns and prismarine blocks. Drowned have two useful drops in tridents and nautilus shells and can also be farmed. However, they're also quite deadly, since trident drowned can deal huge damage to slow-swimming players.

Wither skeletons and ghasts are Nether-based hostile Minecraft mobs that ended up in B-tier as well. Wither skeletons are useful to farm due to dropping coal and wither skulls, which are needed to summon the wither boss. However, the wither effect is very deadly. Ghasts are also lethal Nether mobs. This is due to their long attack range and high-damage explosive attacks. They can fly and are hard to hit.

All of the game's illagers ended up in B-tier. Pillagers ended up in this tier due to their decent drops, such as crossbows, emeralds, and enchanted books. The large number of ranged attacks groups of them can dish out also makes them quite deadly. Vindicators share many of these drops but deal even more damage. However, their status as set-spawn mobs means there aren't many of them.

Evokers are the final illager type found in B-tier. They are magic users, able to attack players with ranged magical attacks while also summoning vexes, another B-tier mob. Evokers drop totems of undying—quite an amazing item. Speaking of vexes, these are flying mobs that can pass through walls and deal large damage. They're annoying, but the unique way they fight lands them in B-tier.

A ravager in a field (Image via Mojang)

The final illager-associated mob in B-tier is the ravager. These large, imposing mobs are found in raids as illager mounts. They deal immense damage and have a huge health pool. They are guaranteed to drop saddles, which are useful for taming horses, as previously mentioned.

In the inverse of the illagers, wandering traders are a villager type found in B-tier. These mobs can spawn rarely and offer a random assortment of items for trade. The items include interesting ones such as pointed dripstone, glowstone, and nautilus shells. Wandering traders also spawn with two unique llamas, accurately named trader llamas. These mobs have a unique look but are otherwise normal.

The most iconic and oldest Minecraft mob found in B-tier is the pig. These mobs can be bred with carrots, potatoes, or beetroot. They drop pork chops, one of the game's most iconic foods, upon death. Another useful farming mob found in this tier are bees. These mobs can be bred with flowers and produce honey. This honey can be turned into blocks, useful for many of Minecraft's best farms.

The final two farmable passive mobs found in B-tier are frogs and goats. Frogs were added in the wild update. They can be bred using slimeballs, after which the mob will lay eggs. These eggs hatch into tadpoles. Frogs can eat magma cubes to produce froglights. Goats can be found in peak biomes. They will drop a horn when ramming a solid block, with different horns producing different calls.

A zombie in a stronghold (Image via Mojang)

The two final hostile mobs found in B-tier are zombies and strays. Zombies are a classic mob with many useful drops. They can rarely drop carrots, potatoes, and iron, as well as enchanted armor. They can also be easily farmed via spawners found in monster rooms, one of Minecraft's oldest structures.

Strays are a skeleton variant found in frozen oceans. They attack players with slowness arrows, making their ranged attacks even deadlier. They can drop these slowness arrows, however, making them very useful to hunt down.

The final mob found in B-tier is the dolphin. Dolphins can be found in regular and warm oceans. They will leap out of the water and sometimes follow you in boats. Players who swim-sprint near them will receive dolphin's grace, a Minecraft status effect, for five seconds. This effect makes you considerably faster when swimming, making dolphins very useful when exploring the ocean.

C-tier mobs

Piglin brutes in a Minecraft bastion (Image via Mojang)

C-tier mobs are mobs that are common but don't have very useful drops or are uncommon but have decent drops. They also represent some of the less common mobs in general, or mobs with only niche gameplay uses. Hostile mobs in this tier are either threatening but rare or common and not very scary.

This dichotomy of hostile mobs is best represented by piglin brutes and husks. Piglin brutes are high-damage piglin variants that don't naturally spawn. Instead, they appear in set numbers within Minecraft bastions. Husks, on the other hand, are undead mobs that replace zombies in deserts. Husks have a unique attack in that it causes players to lose hunger faster, which can stop health regeneration.

Elder guardians and cave spiders are another example of this split in hostile mobs. Elder guardians are miniboss mobs found in threes within ocean monuments. They drop wet sponges and the tide Minecraft armor smithing template. Cave spiders are found within abandoned mine shafts. They don't deal a ton of damage, but they can still be deadly due to their poison. They have normal spider drops.

The final two hostile mobs in C-tier are slimes and hoglins. Slimes are amazing mobs to farm due to dropping slime balls. These are needed to make sticky pistons for Minecraft piston doors and slime blocks. Outside of this, though, these aren't very useful mobs.

Hoglins in the Nether (Image via Mojang)

Hoglins are hostile mobs found in the Nether that have high health and hit hard. They drop pork chops on death, making them a useful food option for prolonged adventures into the Nether.

Donkeys and mules are both horse variants that ended up in C-tier. Both can be ridden like horses, and they can also be equipped with chests for extra mobile storage. Mules, however, are infertile, much like their real-world counterparts. They can both be tamed like horses.

Mooshrooms are also in the C-tier. These mobs are only found in rare Minecraft mushroom biomes, where they are the only ones that spawn. They can be milked for mushroom stew, making them great food sources. Turtles are another uncommon mob found in this tier. They spawn on beaches and lay turtle eggs when bred with sea grass. These eggs are useful as zombies seek them out.

There are two ocean-bound C-tier mobs. The first of these is the squid. These mobs are useful due to dropping ink sacs, one of the only sources of black dye. However, they're bland and boring. The other of these mobs is the pufferfish. These mobs are useful in niche situations due to their poison and are cute, but they are otherwise as useless as the other fish mobs.

A naturally spawned strider jockey (Image via Mojang)

Striders are the final nether mob found in the C-tier. These can be saddled and used to safely cross lava oceans. There are also rare naturally spawned striders and even some that spawn with piglin riders on them.

The next two C-tier mobs are the panda and the llama. Pandas are found in bamboo jungles. They are unique in that there are different personalities of pandas that affect their behaviors. Sick pandas can also sneeze and drop slime balls. Llamas are tameable mobs that can be used to transport large numbers of items. Different lamas have different strengths, which convert to more chest spots.

The final two C-tier mobs are foxes and rabbits. Rabbits are found in snowy biomes, deserts, and groves. They drop rabbit hide, which can be turned into leather, and rabbit's feet, which are needed to brew some potions. Foxes are interesting mobs that like to grab items off the ground. They can also spawn with items, including emeralds, making them interesting emerald farm mobs.

D-tier mobs

A glow squid near magma blocks (Image via Mojang)

D-tier mobs are mobs that are common and have mediocre drops, uncommon with decent drops, or have good drops but can be annoying or deadly to deal with. These mobs technically have uses but are almost never directly sought out.

The first set of mobs to mention in the D-tier are salmon, cod, and tropical fish. These three mobs are living entity versions of fish. They make oceans feel more lively but drop little XP and are only useful for food in the early game, hence their placement in the D-tier.

Glow squids are the final aquatic mob in the D-tier. These mobs are worse versions of squids found deep underground. They drop glow-ink sacs, which are needed to make signs glow. This is handy for decorating, but not much else. They are remarkably forgettable, hence their placement this low on the list.

Phantoms are one of Minecraft's most annoying mobs. They appear if you don't sleep for three in-game days, swooping down in ever-growing flocks to attack exhausted players. They drop phantom membranes, however, which keep them out of the F-tier. These items repair elytra and can be brewed into feather-falling potions, one of Minecraft's best potions for the mid-game.

Endermite are strange mobs that only appear rarely when an ender pearl breaks. Endermen are hostile to them, rushing at them to attack them. This gives endermites a use in endermen XP farms, which keeps them out of F-tier. Snow golems are another unnatural mob that only appears when crafted by players. They attack with non-damaging snowballs and leave a trail of snow.

A zoglin in a pen (Image via Mojang)

Magma cubes and zoglins are the final two D-tier hostile mobs. Magma cubes drop magma cream, useful for brewing fire resistance potions, which keeps them out of F-tier. Zoglins are created when a hoglin wanders into the overworld and are generally worse hoglins. They are just as dangerous as hoglins, but drop rotten flesh rather than pork chops.

Ocelots are the final D-tier mob. These mobs used to be a tameable Minecraft cat variant but are now untamable, hence their D-tier placement. They are still able to repel phantoms and creepers, though, which is enough to keep them safely out of F-tier.

F-tier mobs

Silverfish are the best example of a useless Minecraft mob (Image via Mojang)

F-tier Minecraft mobs are generally useless, dropping little XP, useless or no items, and have no gameplay utility. There are, thankfully, very few F-tier mobs in the game.

Silverfish are the only true hostile mob in the F-tier. These mobs deal almost no damage and are only found naturally in mountain biomes, Minecraft trial chambers, and strongholds. They can call more silverfish out of nearby infested blocks when taking damage. They also have no drops, meaning fighting these hordes is a waste of time.

Polar bears are the next F-tier mob. Added in the Frostburn Minecraft update, these mobs are found in icy biomes, often protecting their cubs. They are neutral when alone and hostile when with cubs. They can deal up to 4.5 hearts of damage per hit on hard, making their paltry drops of salmon or cod by no means worth the risk.

Bats and tadpoles wrap up the F-tier mobs. Tadpoles are baby frogs that do nothing but wander around until they grow up. Bats are essentially not mobs. They spawn underground and fly around aimlessly. They have no drops and cannot be bred. This makes them more of a fancy particle effect rather than a mob.

